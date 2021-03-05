Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Size, Industry Growth, Trends, Analysis by Top Key Players Johnson Controls, Exide, GS Yuasa, Reem Batteries and more – Forecast 2026

Lead acid batteries are the devices used for storage of electricity that be used during an emergency or wherever power supply connection is not available. Governments have started offering subsidies to manufacture low cost electric vehicles, which do not pollute the environment. Growing demand for automotive lead acid batteries in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles is expected to be a key driver of the market over the next seven years.

Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 38.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 54.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

The research and analysis conducted in Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hub Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in manufacturing processes of lead acid batteries, this significant act as a driver to the market.

Government subsidiaries and stringent regulations regarding pollution emission, this significant act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints:

High lead content can harm the environment, this act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation : Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

By Product Type

SLI

Stationary

Motive

By Type

Flooded Batteries

Enhanced Flooded Batteries

VRLA Batteries

Vehicle type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

HEV Cars

By Application

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Light Motor Vehicles

Heavy Motor Vehicles

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

ew of the major competitors currently working in the automotive lead acid batteries market are Johnson Controls (US), Exide Technologies (US), GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan), Middle East Battery Company (Saudi Arabia), Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. SAOC (Oman), ENERSYS (US), Saft (France), NorthStar (USA), C&D TECHNOLOGIES (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), East Penn Manufacturing Company (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Trojan Battery Company (US), SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD (South Korea), Leoch Battery Corporation (China), EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD (India), CENTURY BATTERIES INDONESIA (Indonesia), Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd (France), Infocom Network Limited (Thailand), Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd (china), and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, C&D Technologies announced that they have been acquired by an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners, this new partnership enable C&D to invest in upgrading its plants and a range of growth initiatives that gave benefit to the customers.

In March 2016, GS Yuasa introduced the SLR-1000 Advanced Nano-Carbon Lead Acid battery. This new SLR-1000 is a 2-volt Advanced Lead battery which provides an unprecedented 5000 cycles at 70% depth of discharge.

Competitive Analysis

Global automotive lead acid batteries market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive lead acid batteries market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Lead Acid Batteries market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

