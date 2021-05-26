Global Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market to be Worth Over US$ 670 Million in 2022

Automotive manufacturers are seeking out new ways of differentiating their products in this era of cutthroat competition and an effective way to do so is with automotive interior LED lighting. The automotive interior LED lighting market is characterized by a small number of companies with high barriers to entry. Although consumers have shown a preference for Interior LED lighting, the high price of this technology acts as a major barrier to widespread adoption. In addition, LED lighting is dependent on the temperature in the operating environment. Extreme heat could lead to LED lighting failure, making it challenging to incorporate in automotive interiors that face a large range of temperature variations across different terrains.

According to Fact.MR, the automotive interior LED lighting market is expected to be worth over US$ 670 million in 2022 – recording a sluggish CAGR of 2.9%.

The high price of automotive interior LED lighting made compact carmakers shy away from this technology for some time. However, the consumer demand has compelled them to incorporate it in their products and this segment now contributes nearly a third of the revenue share in the automotive interior LED lighting market. Compact cars are extremely popular in Europe and APEJ and both these regions are anticipated to cross US$ 50 million by the end of the forecast period

The mid-sized segment represents a quarter of the revenue share by vehicle type in the automotive interior LED lighting market. This segment is likely to be worth almost US$ 165 million by end 2022, making it imperative for key stakeholders to target it. On the other hand, the premium passenger car segment has a marginal contribution to the automotive interior LED lighting market and it is likely to decline over the study period

Commercial vehicles are usually not the first that come to mind when one thinks of the automotive interior LED lighting market. Nonetheless, the light and heavy commercial vehicle segment combined have a revenue share slightly over a quarter of the automotive interior LED lighting market. Therefore, major players in the automotive interior LED lighting market can ignore this vital segment at their own peril

The 12V segment dominates the automotive interior LED lighting market with a revenue share nearing 2/3rd in term of volts. A market opportunity just under US$ 440 million in 2022 should be large enough for all the companies to compete in. The 14V segment occupies the balance 1/3rd revenue share. Companies would do well to focus on Europe and APEJ in the 14V segment of the automotive interior LED lighting market

Chapter 1: Executive Summary – Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market

The report on global automotive interior LED market commences with an executive summary, which assays a concise summary of the report. This section would help the readers to understand the scope of the report and benefit from the critical insights offered in the report.

Chapter 2: Overview – Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market

The next part of report includes an overview of the global automotive interior LED lighting market including a standard market definition, taxonomy, and forecast. This chapter also evaluates the market sizing and YoY growth over the entire forecast period, further elaborating on critical market dynamics including driver, restraints, and trends. The chapter also encompasses key macroeconomic factors that are likely to shape the overall market. Critical analysis pertaining to supply chain, cost structure, pricing, raw material sourcing strategy, and list of key participants along with an intensity mapping to depict their presence in various regions.

Chapter 3: Product Type Analysis: Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market

This chapter offers product type segmentation of the automotive interior LED lighting market which includes, dashboard lighting, ambient lighting, dome and map lighting, center stack lighting, and reading lights.

Chapter 4: Sales Channel Analysis: Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market

This section provides segmentation on the basis of sales channels- OEM and Aftermarket. Additionally, the section also presents an elaborate revenue, market share, and YoY growth comparison for the assessment period of 2017-2022.

Chapter 5: Vehicle Type Analysis: Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market

This report chapter offers vehicle-type analysis of the market, segmented into Compact Passenger Cars, Mid-sized Passenger Cars, Premium Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

Chapter 6: Volts Type Analysis: Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market

This section offers a segmental analysis of the automotive interior LED lighting on the basis on volts, further classifies into 12V and 14V.

Chapter 7: Region-Wise Analysis: Automotive Interior LED Lighting Market

This chapter of the automotive interior LED lighting market report offers assessment of the market for six regions operating in the global landscape. Further, Fact.MR’s report has also included an elaborate regional analysis on the basis of all the four key segments – product type, vehicle type, sales channel, and volts.

Competition Tracking

The report on the automotive interior LED lighting market has profiled companies involved in the automotive interior LED lighting market. Some of the mentioned ones are Texas Instruments, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ichikoh Industries Ltd, Valeo SA, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Stanley Electric, Koito Manufacturing Co., Magneti Marelli Spa, OSRAM Licht AG, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

