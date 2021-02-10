Global Automotive Heatshield Market Growing at 3.5% CAGR to Hit US$ 15.27 Billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Automotive Heatshield Market by Product (Sandwich, Single Shell, Double Shell), Material (Non-Metallic, Metallic), Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, Electric Vehicles), Application (Turbocharger, Engine Compartment, Under Bonnet, Exhaust System, Under Chassis), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global automotive heatshield market is expected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2019 to USD 15.27 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 42.8% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient, compact vehicles, the existence of a developed automotive sector, and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the regional market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like the increasing demand for light & heavy commercial vehicles for logistics and the establishment of new manufacturing plants.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global automotive heatshield market are Morgan Advanced Materials, ElringKlinger AG, Tenneco Inc., Carcoustics, Dana Incorporated, Autoneum, Lydall Inc., and UGN Inc., among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global automotive heatshield market.

The product segment consists of sandwich, single shell, and double shell. The double shell segment is anticipated to show high growth over the forecast timeframe owing to its lightweight properties and its tolerance against low & medium temperatures. The material segment includes non-metallic and metallic. Metallic dominated the market and was valued at USD 7.3 billion in the year 2019. Metallic heat shields have superior properties such as high-temperature resistance, exceptional conductivity, durability, and mouldability. Based on vehicle type, the global automotive heatshield market has been segmented into light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, passenger car, and electric vehicles. The heavy commercial vehicles segment is set to register high growth owing to the increasing prevalence of liquefied natural gas over diesel. On the basis of application, the global market has been categorized into turbocharger, engine compartment, under bonnet, exhaust system, and under chassis. Engine compartment dominated the market and was valued at USD 2.9 billion in the year 2019. The engine compartment is the most crucial component of an automobile, and it needs to be protected against high temperatures at all times.

