Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global automotive heat shield market is expected to grow from $9.89 billion in 2020 to $11.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The growth in the automotive heat shield market is mainly due to growing demand for automotive equipment. The market is expected to reach $15.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The automotive heat shield market consists of sales of automotive heat shields by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture automotive heat shields that are designed to absorb excessive heat by absorbing, reflecting, or dissipating the heat. A heat shield is expected to have high thermal resistance and high thermal emittance. The heat shield helps in protecting the parts from the heat and also deflecting them away or by absorbing them.

The automotive heat shield market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the automotive heat shield market are Autoneum, Carcoustics, Dana Incorporated, Elringklinger, Lydall, Morgan Advanced Materials, Tenneco, UGN, Covpress, DuPont, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Happich, Sumitomoriko, Talbros Automotive Components, Tuopu, Zhuzhou Times, and Zircotec.

The global automotive heat shield market is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

3) By Product Type: Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich

4) By Application: Exhaust System Heat Shield, Turbocharger Heat Shield, Under Bonnet Heat Shield, Engine Compartment Heat Shield, Under Chassis

5) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

The automotive heat shield market report describes and explains the global automotive heat shield market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The automotive heat shield report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global automotive heat shield market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global automotive heat shield market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

