Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Demands, Trends, Growth, Sales & Opportunities – Denso, Hanon, Dana, Gunter GmbH, Alfa Laval AB

Competitive Research Report on Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Automotive Heat Exchanger market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Automotive Heat Exchanger market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Automotive Heat Exchanger market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Automotive Heat Exchanger market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Automotive Heat Exchanger market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Denso, Hanon, Dana, Gunter GmbH & Co. KG, Alfa Laval AB and more – all the leading players operating in the global Automotive Heat Exchanger market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Automotive Heat Exchanger market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is valued approximately USD 21.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.71 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A heat exchanger allows the transfer of heat from one medium to another at varying temperatures. In the Automotive heat exchangers, the two mediums contain fluids which flow in proximity to each other but are separated by a metal having good heat transfer properties. Of the two fluids one is hot and other cold and when the temperature of the hot fluid rises the heat is transferred to the cold fluid. Thus, these exchangers form an integral component of automobiles. As increasing thermal efficiency, demand for turbocharged engines & automatic transmission are the factors positively impacting automotive production. The rising production of vehicles and increasing demand for passenger cars drives the market for automotive heat exchangers. In terms of automobile production, the global automobile market produced 95.76 million units in 2018 and is expected to reach around 115 million units by 2021. Also, rising trend of engine downsizing coupled with advancement in light weight automotive materials augments the market growth. Furthermore, growing penetration of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles fuel the market growth during the forecast period. As per Electric vehicles volumes, the first half of 2019 experienced delivery of 149,500 plug-in vehicles accounting to an increase of 23% as compared to its value from 2018. 72% of these were pure electric (BEV) and 28% were plug-in hybrids. Moreover, growth in the automotive sector and rising investments in automotive heat exchanger manufacturing companies across the world is set to influence the market significantly during the forecast period. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials and complex design impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Heat Exchanger market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large base of manufacturing companies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing automobile penetration would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Heat Exchanger market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Denso

Hanon

Dana

Gunter GmbH & Co. KG

Alfa Laval AB

SPX Corporation

Danfoss A/S

SGL Carbon Technic LLC

Tranter Inc.

GEA Group.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Air condition system

Exhaust gas heat exchanger

Intercooler

Oil cooler

Radiator

By Design Type:

Plate bar

Tube Fin

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Agriculture Equipment

Construction Equipment

Electric Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Automotive Heat Exchanger market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Automotive Heat Exchanger market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Automotive Heat Exchanger market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Automotive Heat Exchanger market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Design Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Dynamics

3.1.Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Application

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Air condition system

5.4.2.Exhaust gas heat exchanger

5.4.3.Intercooler

5.4.4.Oil cooler

5.4.5.Radiator

Chapter 6.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Design Type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market by Design Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Estimates & Forecasts by Design Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Plate bar

6.4.2.Tube Fin

6.4.3.Others

Chapter 7.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Passenger Car

7.4.2.Light Commercial Vehicle

7.4.3.Heavy Commercial Vehicle

7.4.4.Agriculture Equipment

7.4.5.Construction Equipment

7.4.6.Electric Vehicles

Chapter 8.Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.2.1.U.S. Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Design Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.3.Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.3.2.Germany Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.3.3.France Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.3.4.Spain Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.3.5.Italy Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.4.2.India Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.4.3.Japan Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.4.4.Australia Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.4.5.South Korea Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.5.Latin America Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.5.2.Mexico Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

8.6.Rest of The World Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1. Denso

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Hanon

9.2.3.Dana

9.2.4.Gunter GmbH & Co. KG

9.2.5.Alfa Laval AB

9.2.6.SPX Corporation

9.2.7.Danfoss A/S

9.2.8.SGL Carbon Technic LLC

9.2.9.Tranter Inc.

9.2.10.GEA Group.

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

