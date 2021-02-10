Global Automotive Headliners Market Growing at 5.38% CAGR to Hit US$ 26.23 Billion by 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Automotive Headliners Market by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle), Material Type (Plastic, Polyester, Fabric), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.

The global automotive headliners market is expected to grow from USD 17.25 billion in 2020 to USD 26.23 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period 2021-2028. North America region is expected to show the highest growth in the automotive headliner market over the forecast period. In North America, the sale of electric cars has doubled, which shows that the need for electric vehicles has risen rapidly. It will result in an increase in the demand for automotive headliner.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the automotive headliners market are Motus Integrated Technologies, Kasai North America, Inc., Howa Co., Ltd., Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A., International Automotive Components Group SA, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and UGN, Inc.

The vehicle type segment includes commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. The automotive headliner market in 2020 was dominated by passengers vehicles. The market in this segment is powered by the growing demand for interior components in passenger vehicles. The material type segment includes plastic, polyester and fabric. The fabric segment is expected to show the highest share over the forecast period. Foam-backed fabrics are utilized globally. Perforated vinyl, synthetic cloth, cotton-napped cloth and foam-backed cloth are some of the cloth headliners that are frequently utilized. The huge size of the fabric segment is due to the demand for environmentally-friendly materials and lightweight.

Technological advancements in the automotive industry are highly beneficial in gaining global platform in the industry. It is also highly beneficial in the reduction in weight of automotive parts, appearance, environment friendliness and convenience. Manufacturers are highly emphasizing on suitable materials for manufacturing automotive headliner. By employing many types of materials to produce headliner, manufacturers are enhancing features of high sound absorption, recyclability, durability, harmful chemicals, low release of stench and light weight. Key manufacturers are emphasizing on various features including superior quality of materials in the automotive headliner. This will result in gaining competitive edge for the prominent players across the globe.

