Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Is Projected To Reach Us$ 711.4 Million By 2027, From Us$ 745 Million In 2020, At A Cagr Of -0.7% During 2021-2027
Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Glow Plug market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Glow Plug market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Glow Plug market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Global Automotive Glow Plug Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Glow Plug market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.
Top Players of Automotive Glow Plug Market are Studied: Bosch, Borgwarner, NGK, Denso, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Hyundai Mobis, Delphi, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, FRAM Group, Kyocera, Hidria, YURA TECH, Acdelco, Ningbo Tianyu, Ningbo Glow Plug, Ningbo Xingci, Fuzhou Dreik, Wenzhou Bolin
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Glow Plug market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: , Metal Glow Plug, Ceramic Glow Plug
Segmentation by Application: OEM, Aftermarket
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Glow Plug industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Glow Plug trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Automotive Glow Plug developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Glow Plug industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Automotive Glow Plug Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Glow Plug Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Metal Glow Plug
1.2.2 Ceramic Glow Plug
1.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Glow Plug Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Glow Plug Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Glow Plug Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Glow Plug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Glow Plug Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Glow Plug Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Glow Plug as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Glow Plug Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Glow Plug Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Glow Plug Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Glow Plug by Application
4.1 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 OEM
4.1.2 Aftermarket
4.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Glow Plug by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Glow Plug by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Glow Plug Business
10.1 Bosch
10.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information
10.1.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Bosch Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Bosch Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.1.5 Bosch Recent Development
10.2 Borgwarner
10.2.1 Borgwarner Corporation Information
10.2.2 Borgwarner Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Borgwarner Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Borgwarner Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.2.5 Borgwarner Recent Development
10.3 NGK
10.3.1 NGK Corporation Information
10.3.2 NGK Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 NGK Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 NGK Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.3.5 NGK Recent Development
10.4 Denso
10.4.1 Denso Corporation Information
10.4.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Denso Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Denso Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.4.5 Denso Recent Development
10.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
10.5.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information
10.5.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.5.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Recent Development
10.6 Hyundai Mobis
10.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hyundai Mobis Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.6.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development
10.7 Delphi
10.7.1 Delphi Corporation Information
10.7.2 Delphi Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Delphi Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Delphi Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.7.5 Delphi Recent Development
10.8 Magneti Marelli
10.8.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information
10.8.2 Magneti Marelli Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Magneti Marelli Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.8.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development
10.9 Valeo
10.9.1 Valeo Corporation Information
10.9.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Valeo Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Valeo Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.9.5 Valeo Recent Development
10.10 FRAM Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 FRAM Group Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 FRAM Group Recent Development
10.11 Kyocera
10.11.1 Kyocera Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kyocera Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Kyocera Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Kyocera Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.11.5 Kyocera Recent Development
10.12 Hidria
10.12.1 Hidria Corporation Information
10.12.2 Hidria Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Hidria Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Hidria Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.12.5 Hidria Recent Development
10.13 YURA TECH
10.13.1 YURA TECH Corporation Information
10.13.2 YURA TECH Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 YURA TECH Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 YURA TECH Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.13.5 YURA TECH Recent Development
10.14 Acdelco
10.14.1 Acdelco Corporation Information
10.14.2 Acdelco Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Acdelco Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Acdelco Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.14.5 Acdelco Recent Development
10.15 Ningbo Tianyu
10.15.1 Ningbo Tianyu Corporation Information
10.15.2 Ningbo Tianyu Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Ningbo Tianyu Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Ningbo Tianyu Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.15.5 Ningbo Tianyu Recent Development
10.16 Ningbo Glow Plug
10.16.1 Ningbo Glow Plug Corporation Information
10.16.2 Ningbo Glow Plug Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Ningbo Glow Plug Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Ningbo Glow Plug Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.16.5 Ningbo Glow Plug Recent Development
10.17 Ningbo Xingci
10.17.1 Ningbo Xingci Corporation Information
10.17.2 Ningbo Xingci Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Ningbo Xingci Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Ningbo Xingci Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.17.5 Ningbo Xingci Recent Development
10.18 Fuzhou Dreik
10.18.1 Fuzhou Dreik Corporation Information
10.18.2 Fuzhou Dreik Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Fuzhou Dreik Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Fuzhou Dreik Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.18.5 Fuzhou Dreik Recent Development
10.19 Wenzhou Bolin
10.19.1 Wenzhou Bolin Corporation Information
10.19.2 Wenzhou Bolin Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Wenzhou Bolin Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Wenzhou Bolin Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered
10.19.5 Wenzhou Bolin Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Glow Plug Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Glow Plug Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Glow Plug Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Glow Plug Distributors
12.3 Automotive Glow Plug Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
