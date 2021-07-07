Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Is Projected To Reach Us$ 711.4 Million By 2027, From Us$ 745 Million In 2020, At A Cagr Of -0.7% During 2021-2027

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive Glow Plug Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Glow Plug market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Glow Plug market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Glow Plug market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Automotive Glow Plug Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Glow Plug market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Automotive Glow Plug Market are Studied: Bosch, Borgwarner, NGK, Denso, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Hyundai Mobis, Delphi, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, FRAM Group, Kyocera, Hidria, YURA TECH, Acdelco, Ningbo Tianyu, Ningbo Glow Plug, Ningbo Xingci, Fuzhou Dreik, Wenzhou Bolin

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Glow Plug market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Metal Glow Plug, Ceramic Glow Plug

Segmentation by Application: OEM, Aftermarket

TOC

1 Automotive Glow Plug Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Glow Plug Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metal Glow Plug

1.2.2 Ceramic Glow Plug

1.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Glow Plug Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Glow Plug Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Glow Plug Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Glow Plug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Glow Plug Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Glow Plug Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Glow Plug as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Glow Plug Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Glow Plug Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Glow Plug Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Glow Plug by Application

4.1 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 OEM

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Glow Plug by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Glow Plug by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Glow Plug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Glow Plug Business

10.1 Bosch

10.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Bosch Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Bosch Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.2 Borgwarner

10.2.1 Borgwarner Corporation Information

10.2.2 Borgwarner Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Borgwarner Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Borgwarner Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.2.5 Borgwarner Recent Development

10.3 NGK

10.3.1 NGK Corporation Information

10.3.2 NGK Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NGK Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NGK Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.3.5 NGK Recent Development

10.4 Denso

10.4.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.4.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Denso Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Denso Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.4.5 Denso Recent Development

10.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

10.5.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.5.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Recent Development

10.6 Hyundai Mobis

10.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hyundai Mobis Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.6.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

10.7 Delphi

10.7.1 Delphi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Delphi Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Delphi Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Delphi Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.7.5 Delphi Recent Development

10.8 Magneti Marelli

10.8.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information

10.8.2 Magneti Marelli Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Magneti Marelli Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.8.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development

10.9 Valeo

10.9.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Valeo Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Valeo Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.9.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.10 FRAM Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Glow Plug Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FRAM Group Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FRAM Group Recent Development

10.11 Kyocera

10.11.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kyocera Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kyocera Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kyocera Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.11.5 Kyocera Recent Development

10.12 Hidria

10.12.1 Hidria Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hidria Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hidria Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hidria Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.12.5 Hidria Recent Development

10.13 YURA TECH

10.13.1 YURA TECH Corporation Information

10.13.2 YURA TECH Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 YURA TECH Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 YURA TECH Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.13.5 YURA TECH Recent Development

10.14 Acdelco

10.14.1 Acdelco Corporation Information

10.14.2 Acdelco Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Acdelco Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Acdelco Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.14.5 Acdelco Recent Development

10.15 Ningbo Tianyu

10.15.1 Ningbo Tianyu Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ningbo Tianyu Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ningbo Tianyu Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Ningbo Tianyu Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.15.5 Ningbo Tianyu Recent Development

10.16 Ningbo Glow Plug

10.16.1 Ningbo Glow Plug Corporation Information

10.16.2 Ningbo Glow Plug Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Ningbo Glow Plug Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Ningbo Glow Plug Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.16.5 Ningbo Glow Plug Recent Development

10.17 Ningbo Xingci

10.17.1 Ningbo Xingci Corporation Information

10.17.2 Ningbo Xingci Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Ningbo Xingci Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Ningbo Xingci Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.17.5 Ningbo Xingci Recent Development

10.18 Fuzhou Dreik

10.18.1 Fuzhou Dreik Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fuzhou Dreik Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Fuzhou Dreik Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Fuzhou Dreik Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.18.5 Fuzhou Dreik Recent Development

10.19 Wenzhou Bolin

10.19.1 Wenzhou Bolin Corporation Information

10.19.2 Wenzhou Bolin Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Wenzhou Bolin Automotive Glow Plug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Wenzhou Bolin Automotive Glow Plug Products Offered

10.19.5 Wenzhou Bolin Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Glow Plug Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Glow Plug Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Glow Plug Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Glow Plug Distributors

12.3 Automotive Glow Plug Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

