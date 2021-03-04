Global Automotive Glazing Market Size, Growth, Geographical Insights, Statistics, Demand, Application, Revenue and Forecast

The Automotive Glazing report focuses on specific stock, currency, commodity and geographic region or country. This report is a great source of information for the major happenings and industry insights which is very valuable to thrive in this competitive age. The report proves to be a thorough synopsis on the study, analysis and estimation of the market and how it is affecting the industry. Additionally, this Automotive Glazing market report also makes available a detailed overview about product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Automotive glazing market is expected to grow at a rate of 10.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Increasing demand of lightweight vehicle across the globe, adoption of advanced designing options and glazing technologies, rising penetration of sunroofs, growth of electric vehicle market are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the automotive glazing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing usage of automotive glazing in windshield will further boost many opportunities that will lead to the growth of the automotive glazing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Landscape: Automotive Glazing Market

Saint-Gobain,

Sumitomo Corporation,

Evonik,

Corning,

Covestro,

freeglass,

SABIC,

Webasto Thermo & Comfort,

Trinseo,

TEIJIN LIMITED.,

Xinyi Glass,

Central Glass Co., Ltd.,

AGC Inc,

GUARDIAN GLASS, LLC.,

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd,

fuyaogroup,

Dongguan Benxun Automotive Glass,

Şişecam Group, among others

Automotive glazing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive glazing market.

Key Market Segmentation

By Application

Windscreen,

Sidelite,

Backlite,

Rear Quarter Glass,

Sunroof,

Front Lighting,

Rear Lighting,

Front Windshield,

Rear Windshield

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV),

Truck,

Bus

By Off-Highway Vehicle

Construction Equipment,

Agricultural Tractors

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV),

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV),

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)),

By Type

Single Glazing,

Double Glazing,

Triple Low-E Glazing

BY REGION

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

