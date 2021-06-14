Global Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth by 2027

Automotive Fuel Injection Pump report is a well-generated market report which helps achieve comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This report deals with plentiful aspects of the industry. The CAGR values covered here estimates the fluctuation about the rise or fall of demand for the specific forecasted period with respect to investment. A comprehensive market study and analysis of trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics underlined in this report assists businesses in drawing the strategies about sales, marketing, advertising, and promotion.

Global automotive fuel injection pump market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis

Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Auto Parts, Robert Bosch Ltd, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, VALEO SERVICE, MAHLE GmbH, Cummins Inc., Daimler AG, Perkins Engines Company Limited, industrydiesel.com, Arkansas Fuel Injection, Inc., Sagar Fuel, Shiyan QiJing Industry & Trading Co., Ltd., DeatschWerks, LLC., Rhino by Binary Tech Resonance among others.

Global Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market: Segment Analysis

By Type

Common Rail Fuel Injection Pump

Rotary Distributor Fuel Injection Pump

By Application

Direct Injection System

Multipoint Fuel Injection System

By Pressure

Low Pressure Pump

High Pressure Pump

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Engine Type

Gasoline

Diesel

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Strict emission control rules by government will drive the market growth

Increasing demand for fuel- efficient vehicle will also propel the growth of this market

Rising automotive production also acts as a market driver

Technological advancement and development in engine component will also accelerate the market growth

Rising disposable income can augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing popularity of electric vehicle will restrict the market growth

Rising environmental concern among population will also hamper the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market:

In October 2015, Progress Rail Corp, announced that they are going to acquire Haynes Corp so that the company can enhance their locomotive OEM service parts. This will help the company to meet the requirement of the people by providing them high quality and innovative solutions. Through this acquisition, company can also expand their solutions in power and rail product market

In May 2015, Stanadyne announced the launch of their new diesel fuel injection system which is specially designed to target off- road companies. This new system has the ability to reduce the emission by 50% and will also improve the fuel efficiency by 8%. The main aim of the launch is to help the manufacturer to improve their efficiency and performance.

