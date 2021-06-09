Global Automotive Filters Market Swot, Development and Key Players Analysis Report By WhipsmartMI
The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers a competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share. Key market players include MANN+HUMMEL, Mann+Hummel, Donaldson, Robert Bosch, Mahle, Sogefi, Denso, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Acdelco, Hengst, K&N Engineering.
The Automotive Filters Market report has been categorized as below
By Filter Type
- Air Filter, by Media
- Cellulose media
- Synthetic media
- Fuel Filter, by fuel
- Gasoline fuel filter
- Diesel fuel filter
- Oil Filter
- Cabin Filter, by material
- Particle cabin filter
- Activated carbon cabin filter
- Electrostatic cabin filter
- Brake Dust Filter
- Transmission Filter
- Coolant Filter
- Oil Separator
- Steering Filter
By Vehicle Type
- PC
- LCV
- Truck
- Bus
By EV Type
- BEV
- HEV
- PHEV
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The growth of the automotive filters market is expected to be fueled by factors such as growing vehicle demand, increasing vehicle parc, and increasing average miles driven per year across the world. Oil filters need more frequent replacement than other filter types due to their low replacement miles. As a result, the aftermarket for oil filters is projected to be the highest for automotive filters over the forecast period. Synthetic filters are expected to expand at the fastest rate because they are more effective than cellulose media filters. They are commonly used in high-end passenger cars and high-performance trucks, where they improve engine performance. As compared to cellulose media filters, synthetic media filters have many advantages, including smaller size, water resistance, improved airflow, and superior efficiency. During the forecast period, the electrostatic cabin filters market is expected to rise at the fastest pace. Currently, the market for an electrostatic cabin filter is in its early stages. To provide the cleanest air possible inside the vehicle, these filters protect against finer microscopic dust particles, allergens, harmful gases, and bacteria. Due to the highest sales of HEV globally, especially in Asia Oceania, and North America, the HEV segment is expected to be the largest. Apart from the traditional ICE vehicle filters such as air, fuel, oil, and cabin filters, HEVs have filters such as battery dryer cartridges, EMI/EMC filters, and cooling air particle filter. During the forecast period, the dryer cartridges for the batteries segment is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive filters market. Battery dryer cartridges are standard fitment for all-electric and hybrid vehicles, and they cost nearly four times as much as other filter types.
