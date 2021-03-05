Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Automotive Energy Recovery System market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Automotive Energy Recovery System market are also predicted in this report.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Automotive Energy Recovery System, presents the global Automotive Energy Recovery System market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Automotive Energy Recovery System capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Automotive Energy Recovery System by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Automotive energy recovery system utilizes dissipated energy to perform various functions in a vehicle such as to provide power to engine or batteries and to enhance engine efficiency by recycling exhausted gasses. The utilization of dissipated energy improves the overall performance of a vehicle and reduces the emission of greenhouse gasses. Most of the electric vehicles are equipped with the regenerative braking system, whereas turbocharger and exhaust gas recirculation have greater penetration in diesel- & gasoline-powered vehicles. The global automotive energy recovery system market is driven by stringent vehicular emission rules & regulations, increase in trend of engine downsizing, and stringent fuel economy standards. In addition, rise in a number of electrical vehicles & EVSE infrastructure and improved vehicle performance fuel the market growth. However, increase in overall cost & weight of vehicles and high repair & maintenance cost restrain the growth of the market. Irrespective of these challenges, increase in concerns about environment and advancement in technology, such as introducing waste energy recovery system in two-wheelers, are expected to provide various opportunities for new products and boost the market growth. The Automotive Energy Recovery System market was valued at 14900 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 80000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Energy Recovery System.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Hyundai Mobis

Honeywell International Inc.

Tenneco Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Continental AG

Skleton Technologies

Robert Bosch GMBH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Maxwell Technologies

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

IHI Corporation

Faurecia

Autoliv Inc.

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Worldwide Automotive Energy Recovery System Market by Type:

Regenerative Braking System

Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Energy Recovery System Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Energy Recovery System Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Energy Recovery System Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Energy Recovery System Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Energy Recovery System Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Energy Recovery System Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Energy Recovery System Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Energy Recovery System Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Energy Recovery System manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Energy Recovery System

Automotive Energy Recovery System industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Automotive Energy Recovery System industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：

What are market dynamics of Automotive Energy Recovery System market? What are challenges and opportunities?

Who are the global key players in this Automotive Energy Recovery System market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?

What was global market status of Automotive Energy Recovery System market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of Automotive Energy Recovery System market?

What is current market status of Automotive Energy Recovery System market growth? What’s market analysis of Automotive Energy Recovery System market by taking applications and types in consideration?

What is Automotive Energy Recovery System market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is economic impact on Automotive Energy Recovery System market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for Automotive Energy Recovery System market?

