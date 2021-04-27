Global Automotive Electronics Market Top Companies, Recent Trend & Regional Analysis 2020-2027

Global Automotive Electronics Market

Automotive electronics are defined as electrically developed systems which used in vehicles to enhance the performance of electronic parts used for improving the efficiency of the vehicle & controlling entertainment devices. These systems help to control functions of the vehicle like engine ignition, fuel injection, entertainment systems, and communication systems etc.

Automotive electronics encompasses electrically operated systems deployed in vehicles. Continuous technological advancements including electrical active suspension & power trains for electronic vehicles in the automotive industry are further increasing the application areas for power electronic system in the automotive industry.

The high price of electronic systems as well as fluctuations in prices of raw materials is expected to hinder the revenue growth of the global automotive electronics market during this forecast timeframe. Also, the protection of complex electronic systems from damaging electrical hazards & stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety are some challenging factors may limit the market growth.

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the global Automotive Electronics Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the global Automotive Electronics Market. These factors can be projected to have their effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the timeframe within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the global Automotive Electronics Market.

Market Key players

Some of the key operating key players in the global automotive electronics market are Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, OMRON Corporation, HGM Automotive Electronics, Delta Electronics, Inc, Atotech, Hitachi, Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG , Denso Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Entertainment

Body Electronics

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

