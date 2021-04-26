Global Automotive Elastomers Market Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Report 2025

The global automotive elastomers market is registering a good growth in recent years and also anticipated to grow at a fast pace in the coming years. This is attributed to the increased usage of these elastomers in the automotive industry for wide variety of applications including front-end body panels, belts, hoses, and others.

On the basis of type, the automotive elastomers market is classified into natural rubber, styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), nitrile elastomer, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM), silicone rubber, fluoroelastomer, styrene block copolymers, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), thermoplastic olefin (TPO), thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV), thermoplastic copolyester (TPC), and others.

Based on application, the automotive elastomers market is segmented into tire and non-tire application. The tire application category is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years, as 70% of the world rubber is consumed by the tire industry. The industry is witnessing a growth in world tire production due to the growth in automobile industry; hence tire production is among the major force driving the elastomers industry growth.

The increasing demand of high-efficiency vehicles, growing automotive industry, light weighting trend in automotive industry, and strict emission regulations are among the major factors that are driving the automotive elastomers market growth. The automotive industry is growing at a decent pace, as the production of automobiles has increased to fulfill the demand of the growing population with rising income levels, particularly in Asian countries such as China, India, and others.

The automotive elastomer industry players are paying attention towards deriving monomers from bio-based sources in order to stay competitive in the market.

Asia-Pacific is projected lead the automotive elastomers market owing to the increasing demand of elastomers in the transportation and automotive industry. The region is emerging as one of the production hub of automobiles due to the cheap labor, presence of major players, and others, contributing in market growth.