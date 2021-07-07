Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Size Is Projected To Reach Us$ 16810 Million By 2027, From Us$ 13760 Million In 2020, At A Cagr Of 2.9% During 2021-2027
QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive Disc Brake Market
Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Disc Brake market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Disc Brake market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Disc Brake market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Global Automotive Disc Brake Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Disc Brake market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.
Top Players of Automotive Disc Brake Market are Studied: ZF TRW, Continental, Akebono Brake, Brembo, Aisin Seiki, Mando, Nissin Kogyo, Knorr-Bremse, Wabco, Haldex, Shandong Aoyou, Haldex, CBI, APG
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Disc Brake market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: , Opposed Piston, Floating Caliper
Segmentation by Application: Sedan, SUV and Pickup Truck, Others
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Disc Brake industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Disc Brake trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Automotive Disc Brake developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Disc Brake industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Automotive Disc Brake Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Disc Brake Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Disc Brake Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Opposed Piston
1.2.2 Floating Caliper
1.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Disc Brake Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Disc Brake Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Disc Brake Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Disc Brake Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Disc Brake Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Disc Brake Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Disc Brake Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Disc Brake as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Disc Brake Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Disc Brake Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Disc Brake Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Disc Brake by Application
4.1 Automotive Disc Brake Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Sedan
4.1.2 SUV and Pickup Truck
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Disc Brake Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Disc Brake Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Disc Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Disc Brake by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Disc Brake Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Disc Brake Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Disc Brake by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Disc Brake Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Disc Brake Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Disc Brake by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Disc Brake Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Disc Brake Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Disc Brake by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Disc Brake Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Disc Brake Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Disc Brake by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Disc Brake Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Disc Brake Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Disc Brake Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Disc Brake Business
10.1 ZF TRW
10.1.1 ZF TRW Corporation Information
10.1.2 ZF TRW Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ZF TRW Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ZF TRW Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.1.5 ZF TRW Recent Development
10.2 Continental
10.2.1 Continental Corporation Information
10.2.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Continental Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Continental Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.2.5 Continental Recent Development
10.3 Akebono Brake
10.3.1 Akebono Brake Corporation Information
10.3.2 Akebono Brake Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Akebono Brake Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Akebono Brake Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.3.5 Akebono Brake Recent Development
10.4 Brembo
10.4.1 Brembo Corporation Information
10.4.2 Brembo Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Brembo Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Brembo Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.4.5 Brembo Recent Development
10.5 Aisin Seiki
10.5.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information
10.5.2 Aisin Seiki Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Aisin Seiki Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.5.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development
10.6 Mando
10.6.1 Mando Corporation Information
10.6.2 Mando Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Mando Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Mando Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.6.5 Mando Recent Development
10.7 Nissin Kogyo
10.7.1 Nissin Kogyo Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nissin Kogyo Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Nissin Kogyo Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Nissin Kogyo Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.7.5 Nissin Kogyo Recent Development
10.8 Knorr-Bremse
10.8.1 Knorr-Bremse Corporation Information
10.8.2 Knorr-Bremse Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Knorr-Bremse Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Knorr-Bremse Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.8.5 Knorr-Bremse Recent Development
10.9 Wabco
10.9.1 Wabco Corporation Information
10.9.2 Wabco Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Wabco Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Wabco Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.9.5 Wabco Recent Development
10.10 Haldex
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Disc Brake Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Haldex Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Haldex Recent Development
10.11 Shandong Aoyou
10.11.1 Shandong Aoyou Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shandong Aoyou Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Shandong Aoyou Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Shandong Aoyou Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.11.5 Shandong Aoyou Recent Development
10.12 Haldex
10.12.1 Haldex Corporation Information
10.12.2 Haldex Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Haldex Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Haldex Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.12.5 Haldex Recent Development
10.13 CBI
10.13.1 CBI Corporation Information
10.13.2 CBI Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 CBI Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 CBI Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.13.5 CBI Recent Development
10.14 APG
10.14.1 APG Corporation Information
10.14.2 APG Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 APG Automotive Disc Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 APG Automotive Disc Brake Products Offered
10.14.5 APG Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Disc Brake Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Disc Brake Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Disc Brake Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Disc Brake Distributors
12.3 Automotive Disc Brake Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
