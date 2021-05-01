Global Automotive Differential Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global automotive differential market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6 percent from 2020 to 2025. It is expected to grow from a market size of USD 18.8 billion in 2020 to USD 24.2 billion by 2025.

The global automotive differential market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6 percent from 2020 to 2025. It is expected to grow from a market size of USD 18.8 billion in 2020 to USD 24.2 billion by 2025. The demand for improved road traction and fuel efficiency are two major factors driving the growth of the automotive differential industry. With a vehicle demand, the automotive differential market has a lot of room for development. A major driver for the differential market is the increasing demand for all-wheel-drive vehicles.

Since the outer wheels must occupy a greater diameter, the automotive differential assists in smooth operations by assisting the wheels to revolve at different speeds. It is a component of the rear axle assembly of rear-wheel drives, consisting of rear drive axles and rear axle housing, which splits or allows the wheel’s power to move independently.

For Free Sample Report-https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/global-automotive-differential-market/request-sample

Market Trends

COVID-19 has caused a drop in vehicle demand, which harms the overall automotive differential market. However, the automotive differential market is expected to expand in the coming years due to a projected steady recovery in vehicle production by Q1-Q2 of 2021. China and Japan, for example, are major vehicle manufacturing centers in the area. The demand for automotive differential is expected to rise significantly as vehicle output increases. Off-road vehicles and sports cars have also grown in popularity in Asian countries, thanks to an increasing preference for all-wheel and four-wheel drive integrated vehicles. During the forecast period, these factors are likely to contribute to overall market growth. However, due to the high volume of vehicles produced in the area, the overall demand for differential is the highest.

Market Drivers

The global automotive differential market is expected to be driven by factors such as rising demand for commercial vehicles and growing penetration of AWD and 4WD vehicles. However, declining automotive production and sales over the last two years and an increase in the production of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors are expected to limit demand growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, winning contracts/agreements is a key strategy for gaining a competitive edge, and electronically limited-slip differential output is expected to complement the global automotive differential market development. As a result, these trends are projected to improve the market’s growth prospects shortly.

Opportunities

OEMs use vehicle differential assemblies extensively and often in their manufacturing processes. Open contracts and agreements between OEMs and manufacturers of automotive differential assemblies are seen in this product procurement. These contracts detail the collection of conditions that must be met within the specified timeline. To achieve a competitive edge and maintain long-term market prospects, manufacturers must concentrate on winning contracts and deals with new installations.

Challenges

The growing demand for electric buses and trucks and increased knowledge about electric vehicles may stymie the automotive differential market in the forecast period. The automotive differential market faces a challenge in developing and delivering electronics that ensure safety.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automotive Differential Market

The COVID-19 crisis is causing instability in the automotive differential industry by slowing supply chains, stifling business growth, generating unpredictable demand scenarios, and growing consumer fear. The selling of automotive differentials is inextricably linked to the manufacture and sale of automobiles all over the world. If the country-by-country blockade is prolonged, production loss is expected to rise. In the third quarter of 2020, global automotive production fell by 22.3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. Furthermore, global light vehicle sales fell by nearly 20% year over year, from 6,335 thousand in February 2019 to 5,077 thousand in February 2020.

Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global automotive differential market are:

• American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (AAM)

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Dana Incorporated

• Eaton

• Hyundai Wia Corporation

• JTEKT Corporation

• Linamar Corporation

• Melrose Industries PLC

• Schaeffler Group

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• GKN

• Continental AG

• Auburn Gear

• LLC

• Neapco Holdings LLC

• Magna International Inc.

• Drexler Companies Inc.

• RT Quaife Engineering Ltd.

• Xtrac Ltd

• NSK Ltd.

• Bharat Gears Ltd.

• CUSCO Japan Co. Ltd.

• Zen Technologies Limited

• Kermanmotor Co.

For Customization Request – https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/global-automotive-differential-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT, and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…