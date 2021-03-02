Global Automotive Differential Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Demands, Key Applications, Growth Estimates & Opportunities – GKN, Eaton, American Axle, JTEKT, Dana

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Automotive Differential market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Automotive Differential market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Automotive Differential market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Automotive Differential market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. GKN, Eaton, American Axle, JTEKT, Dana and more – all the leading players operating in the global Automotive Differential market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Automotive Differential Market is valued approximately USD 23.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive Differential is a mechanism used to split the torque generated by the engine in two ways. This split allows each output to spin at different speeds. the differential allows the outer drive wheel to rotate faster than the inner drive wheel during a turn. This is necessary when the vehicle turns, making the wheel that is traveling around the outside of the turning curve roll farther and faster than the other. The Massive production of the automobiles across the globe drives the market growth. Also, growing preference towards modern and premium cars which majorly uses these differential system fuels the market growth. As per German Trade and Invest, 2018, Germany is world’s premium car production hub with 70% of all premium branded vehicles made by German OEMs.. Moreover, of the total premium car produced in 2017 globally, Germany produced 38% and UK produced 7%. Further, the need for better traction and increased fuel efficiency supports the market growth. Major demand from the Crossover and SUVs segment of the Automotive which has all wheel or four- wheel drive fosters the demand for automotive differential. However, increasing demand for electric vehicles impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. As these vehicles use pure electric powertrain systems which eliminates the requirement of differentials.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Differential market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large demand for Four wheel drive and growing automotive production in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Differential market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GKN

Eaton

American Axle

JTEKT

Dana

BorgWarner

Linamar

Schaeffler

ZF

Continental

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Differential Type:

Open

Locking

Limited Slip

Electronically Controlled Limited Slip

Torque Vectoring

By Drive Type:

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive/4 WD

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicles

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Components:

Bearing

Gear

Case

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Automotive Differential Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Automotive Differential Market, by Differential Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Automotive Differential Market, by Drive Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Automotive Differential Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Automotive Differential Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Automotive Differential Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Automotive Differential Market Dynamics

3.1.Automotive Differential Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Automotive Differential Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Automotive Differential Market, by Differential Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Automotive Differential Market by Differential Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Automotive Differential Market Estimates & Forecasts by Differential Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Automotive Differential Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Open

5.4.2.Locking

5.4.3.Limited Slip

5.4.4.Electronically Controlled Limited Slip

5.4.5.Torque Vectoring

Chapter 6.Global Automotive Differential Market, by Drive Type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Automotive Differential Market by Drive Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Automotive Differential Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drive Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Automotive Differential Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Front Wheel Drive

6.4.2.Rear Wheel Drive

6.4.3.All Wheel Drive/4 WD

Chapter 7.Global Automotive Differential Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Automotive Differential Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Automotive Differential Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Automotive Differential Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Passenger Cars

7.4.2.Light Commercial Vehicle

7.4.3.Heavy Commercial Vehicle

7.4.4.Hybrid Vehicle

7.4.5.Off highway Vehicles

Chapter 8.Global Automotive Differential Market, by Component

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Automotive Differential Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Automotive Differential Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Automotive Differential Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Bearing

8.4.2.Gear

8.4.3.Case

Chapter 9.Global Automotive Differential Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Automotive Differential Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Automotive Differential Market

9.2.1.U.S. Automotive Differential Market

9.2.1.1. Differential Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Drive Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Automotive Differential Market

9.3.Europe Automotive Differential Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Automotive Differential Market

9.3.2.Germany Automotive Differential Market

9.3.3.France Automotive Differential Market

9.3.4.Spain Automotive Differential Market

9.3.5.Italy Automotive Differential Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Automotive Differential Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Automotive Differential Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Automotive Differential Market

9.4.2.India Automotive Differential Market

9.4.3.Japan Automotive Differential Market

9.4.4.Australia Automotive Differential Market

9.4.5.South Korea Automotive Differential Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Differential Market

9.5.Latin America Automotive Differential Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Automotive Differential Market

9.5.2.Mexico Automotive Differential Market

9.6.Rest of The World Automotive Differential Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1. GKN

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Eaton

10.2.3.American Axle

10.2.4.JTEKT

10.2.5.Dana

10.2.6.BorgWwarner

10.2.7.Linamar

10.2.8.Schaeffler

10.2.9.ZF

10.2.10.Continental

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

