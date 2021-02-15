Global Automotive Camera Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend | Clarion; OmniVision Technologies, Inc.; Veoneer Inc.; Ambarella; ZF Friedrichshafen AG;

Automotive Camera Market report provides all the recent trends and all the changes of industry. The Automotive Camera Industry is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2027.Automotive Camera market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. It covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications. Some of the major players operating global Automotive Camera market are Continental AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo; Aptiv; Magna International Inc; Ficosa Internacional SA; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; Clarion; OmniVision Technologies, Inc.; Veoneer Inc.; Ambarella; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; AEi Boston and STONKAM CO.,LTD.

Global Automotive Camera Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.38 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 16.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand of vehicles and the overall growth of the automotive industry.

Competitive Analysis of the Automotive Camera Industry

Global automotive camera market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive camera market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Automotive Camera Industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of ADAS in vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT in automobiles

Growing cases of accidents and road fatalities involving blind spots in vehicles; the incorporation of automotive camera helps in eliminating such blind spots, this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of installation and maintenance of these cameras is expected to restrain the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Technology Digital Camera Infrared Camera Thermal Camera

By View Type Single View System Multi-View System

By Application Driver Monitoring System Park Assist System Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) Blind Spot Detection Others

By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By EV Type Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Continental AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo; Aptiv; Magna International Inc; Ficosa Internacional SA; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; Clarion; OmniVision Technologies, Inc.; Veoneer Inc.; Ambarella; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; AEi Boston and STONKAM CO.,LTD.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Camera Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Camera Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Camera Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Browse report overview with 220 tables and 60 figures spread through 350 pages and detailed TOC on "Automotive Camera Market Research Report: Global Industry Size, Share and Growth Forecast to 2027"

