Global Automotive Cables Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global automotive cables market was worth $2.78 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.54% and reach $3.72 billion by 2023.

The automotive cables market consists of sales of automotive cables and related services used for data transmission and electrical connections in automotive. Automotive cables are flexibles and are made of aluminum alloy to reduce the weight of the cables in an automobile. Automotive cables are used in lighting, in instrumental panel circuits in automobiles. These are used as battery cables, multimedia and coaxial cables, multi-core screened cables, sheathed ABS Sensor cables.

The automotive cables market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the automotive cables market are Sumitomo Corporation, Coficab Tunisie SA, Leoni, Delphi Automotive PLC, General Cable, Furukawa Electric, Lear Corporation, Coficab Group, Yazaki Corporation, Allied Wire & Cable Inc.

The Global Automotive Cables Market is segmented:

1) By Product Type: Copper Core, Aluminum Core, Other

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

3) By Application: Automotive Primary Wire and Battery Cable, Brake Cable, Trailer Cable, Car Speaker Wire, Fusible Link Wire

The automotive cables market report describes and explains the global automotive cables market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The automotive cables report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global automotive cables market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global automotive cables market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

