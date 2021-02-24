Global automotive AR and VR market is expected to reach $53.76 billion by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 79.5%.

To avail the sample report for free: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/92000318

Highlighted with 88 tables and 72 figures, this 154-page report “Global Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Component, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Driving Autonomy, and Region 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive AR and VR market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive AR and VR market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Driving Autonomy, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

• Sensors

• Semiconductor Component

• Displays and Projectors

• Position Trackers

• Cameras

• Others

Software

• Software Developer Kits

• Cloud Services

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Augmented Reality (AR) by Technology

• Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

• Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

Augmented Reality (AR) by Device

• Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

• Head-Up Display (HUD)

• Handheld Device

Virtual Reality (VR) by Technology

• Nonimmersive Technology

• Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Virtual Reality (VR) by Device

• Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

• Gesture-Tracking Device

• Projector & Display Wall

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Manufacturing & Supply

• Research & Development

• Marketing & Sales

• Aftermarket Service

• Support Functions & Training

• Other Applications

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Based on Driving Autonomy, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Conventional Driving

• Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Driving

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Technology, Application, and Vehicle Type over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automotive AR and VR market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Garmin

General Motors (GM)

HARMAN International

HTC

Hyundai Motor Company

Jaguar

Mercedes-Benz

Microsoft

Nippon Seiki

NVIDIA

Panasonic

Unity

Visteon

Volkswagen

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

To Access Complete Report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/92000318/Global-Automotive-Augmented-Reality-Virtual-Reality-Market-Vehicle-Driving-Autonomy

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 18

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 18

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 22

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 28

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component 32

3.1 Market Overview by Component 32

3.2 Hardware 34

3.3 Software 36

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 37

4.1 Market Overview by Technology 37

4.2 Augmented Reality (AR) 39

4.3 Virtual Reality (VR) 42

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 44

5.1 Market Overview by Application 44

5.2 Manufacturing & Supply 46

5.3 Research & Development 47

5.4 Marketing & Sales 48

5.5 Aftermarket Service 49

5.6 Support Functions & Training 50

5.7 Other Applications 51

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type 52

6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type 52

6.2 Passenger Vehicles 54

6.3 Commercial Vehicles 55

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Driving Autonomy 56

7.1 Market Overview by Driving Autonomy 56

7.2 Conventional Driving 58

7.3 Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Driving 59

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 60

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026 60

8.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country 64

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 64

8.2.2 U.S. Market 67

8.2.3 Canadian Market 71

8.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country 73

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 73

8.3.2 UK 76

8.3.3 France 78

8.3.4 Germany 80

8.3.5 Spain 82

8.3.6 Italy 84

8.3.7 Russia 86

8.3.8 Rest of European Market 88

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 90

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 90

8.4.2 China 93

8.4.3 Japan 95

8.4.4 India 98

8.4.5 Australia 100

8.4.6 South Korea 102

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 104

8.5 Latin America Market 2019-2026 by Country 106

8.5.1 Argentina 109

8.5.2 Brazil 111

8.5.3 Mexico 113

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 115

8.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2026 by Country 116

8.6.1 UAE 119

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia 121

8.6.3 South Africa 123

8.6.4 Other National Markets 125

9 Competitive Landscape 126

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 126

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 129

9.3 Company Profiles 130

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 148

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 148

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 151

Contact Us:

Bonafide Research

Steven Thomas, AM – Content Marketing

sales@bonafideresearch.com

Americas: +1 201 793 8545(NA)

Europe: +44 20 86385593

APAC: +91 7878231309

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us: Bonafide Research is one of the fastest growing market research and consulting company. We are expert in syndicated research reports & custom research solutions across the domains. We have been closely working with fortune 500 clients by helping them in tracking the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously made efforts to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. In house, we have published 3500+ high quality research reports with major focus on Indian market. Our client base consists of BCG, Ernst & Young, PwC, McKinsey & Company, Inflexion, Nestle, Unilever, Crompton Greaves, SRF, CPF, Aramax.