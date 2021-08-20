Global Automotive Airbags Silicone Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global automotive airbag silicone market is expected to grow from $191.20 million in 2020 to $235.89 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $517.09 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 21.7%.

The automotive airbag silicone market consists of sales of automotive airbag silicone and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships that manufacture automotive airbag silicone. Automotive airbags contain silicone which offers various properties such as thermal resistance, slip, and protection. If there is a car crash then airbags create heat and passengers in the car risk getting burnt, therefore applying a thin layer of silicone to the airbag will help protect the fabric from heat and prevent burn to passengers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The automotive airbags silicone market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the automotive airbags silicone market are Dow, Elkem Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie AG, TORAY Industries, Toyobo, Zodiac, Porcher Industries.

The global automotive airbags silicone market is segmented –

1) By Airbag Type: Cut-and-Sewn Seam-Sealed (CSSS), One-Piece-Woven (OPW)

2) By Airbag Position: Front, Knee, Curtain/Side, Others

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

The automotive airbags silicone market report describes and explains the global automotive airbags silicone market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The automotive airbags silicone report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global automotive airbags silicone market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global automotive airbags silicone market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

