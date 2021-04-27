Global Automotive Air Filters Market | Comprehensive Analysis of Growth rate ,Application ,Regional Analysis & Top key players like General Motors Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cummins Inc., ALCO Filters Ltd, DENSO Corporation & MAHLE GmbH

Global Automotive Air Filters Market

An automotive air filter is defined as a device which is made up of materials that removes solid particulates such as dust, pollen, mould, and bacteria from the intake air. These filters are used in applications where air quality is of important, notably in building ventilation systems & in vehicle engines. A chemical type of air filter encompasses a catalyst or absorbent for removing molecule contaminants like ozone or volatile organic compounds.

Air is important for the combustion of any engine because the oxygen existing in the air helps to burn the fuel. The oxygen required for the complete combustion is appropriate, that is effective & results in effluents, efficiency, and engine life too. Some automotive air filters are rectangular in and others have a unique shape to fit the available space.

The expansion of the automotive industry, especially the surging production of passenger cars is a one of the prominent factors which expected to boost the global automotive air filters market growth during this forecast period. For instance, as per the information of ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Association), the production of a car accounted for around 15.8 million units in the European Union in the year 2019. Furthermore, the increase in spending capacity, along with improved standards of living across the world will support the market growth. Also, the growing demand for automotive air filters is expected to accelerate the market growth.

Moreover, Continuous technological advancements in air filters will positively influence the global automotive air filters market growth over the forecast period. An air filter is made up of cellulose media that are costly in nature. Ongoing technological advancements gaining popularity due to its capabilities such as less sensitivity to water, enhanced performance, and improved airflow. All these advanced properties are expected to drive the growth of global automotive air filters market.

The increase in adoption of electric vehicles is a major market restraint which expected to hinder the global automotive air filters market growth during this forecast timeline. The increase in interest of consumers towards plug-in/battery electric vehicles due to their capabilities like non-emission vehicles & non-consumption of fuels like gasoline & diesel may hinder the market growth.

Market Key Players

Some key companies are listed in this report such as General Motors Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cummins Inc., ALCO Filters Ltd, DENSO Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Donaldson Company Inc., Mann + Hummel GmbH, Sogefi SpA, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg & Co. KG, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Cabin Filters

Intake Filters

By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two wheelers

By End Use

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

