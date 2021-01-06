Global Automotive Adhesive Tape Market: Size, Trend, Growth, Demand, Key players | 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, etc.

The report “Global Automotive Adhesive Tape Market, By Material Type (Polyester, Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Other Materials), By Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Natural Rubber, Butyl, and Other Adhesive Types), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″. Global automotive adhesive tape market is projected to grow to US$ 6.5 billion by 2023. Rising demand for lightweight and economical automobiles is expected to be an important factor for the growth of automotive adhesive tape market. Automobile manufacturers are shifting their attention towards automotive adhesive tapes compared to conventional mechanical fasteners to cut down the automobile weight because it saves energy and maintenance costs. High-performance adhesive tapes for advanced applications is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Key Highlights:

In June 2018, 3M Introduces Elastic Blend Nonwoven Tape for Improved Conformability, Skin Breathability.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global automotive adhesive tape market accounted for US$ 6.5 billion by 2023 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.90% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the material type, adhesive type, and region.

By Material Type, the global automotive adhesive tape market is segmented into Polyester, Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Other Materials.

By Adhesive type, the natural rubber is going to dominate in this segment, Owing to its unique properties.

By Region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global automotive adhesive tape market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for automobiles in the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Automotive Adhesive Tape Market”, By Material Type (Polyester, Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others), By Adhesive Type (Acrylic, Natural Rubber, Butyl, and Other Adhesive Types), and by Region – global forecast till 2023

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links: https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Automotive-Adhesive-Tape-Market-3948

Key Players

The prominent player operating in the global automotive adhesive Tape market includes 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, LLC., Scapa Group PLC, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nichiban Co. Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized in market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solution development which offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com