Global Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) Market Analysis, Marketing Strategy, Revenue Analysis, Future Opportunities And Premium Insights

Automotive active roll control system (ARC) market will reach at an estimated value of USD 4558.92 million and grow at a CAGR of 3.50% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for comfortable and safe vehicles is an essential factor driving the automotive active roll control system (ARC) market.

Overview

Automotive active roll control system (ARC) acts when a vehicle is subjected to cornering forces. It helps in decreasing the magnitude of sprung mass or roll angle of the vehicle and can enhance the passenger’s comfort and vehicle dynamics. It contains two sub-systems which includes electric active roll control (EARC) and hydraulic active roll control (HARC). The electric unit determines the magnitude and direction of the hydraulic pressure according to the vehicle’s instability and the hydraulic unit regulates the pressure in actuators. The actuators help in providing the force to counteract the cornering force and reduce the vehicle’s roll angle.

The major players covered in automotive active roll control system (ARC) market report are

Schaeffler Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, BWI Group, Continental AG, Ford Motor Company, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Volvo Car Corporation (or its affiliates or licensors)., Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz AG, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, BMW AG and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Key Market Segmentation

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) Market, By Actuator Type (Rotary Actuator, Linear Actuator), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)), Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) market

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) , Applications of Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) , Market Segment by Regions

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter 7 and 8, The Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Rolled Annealed Copper Foil

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type 12µm, 18µm, 35µm, Other, Market Trend by Application Double sided FPC, Single sided FPC, Lithium batteries, Other

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil

Chapter 12, Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Automotive Active Roll Control System (ARC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

