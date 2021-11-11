Global Automobile Rental And Leasing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global automobile rental and leasing market is expected to decline from $366.9 billion in 2019 to $239.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -35%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 15.06% from 2021 and reach $421.3 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to nearly $492.6 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 8.0% to $723.3 billion by 2030.

The automobile rental and leasing market consists of sales of automotive equipment renting or leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide passenger cars and truck/vans, utility trailer, and recreational vehicle (RV) without drivers and utility trailers. These establishments generally operate a retail store like facility for automotive equipment renting and leasing. Some automotive equipment rental and leasing companies offer short-term rental or long-term leases, while others provide both types of services.

The automobile rental and leasing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the automobile rental and leasing market are Enterprise Holdings, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget, Daimler Group, LeasePlan

The automobile rental and leasing market is segmented by type of product and by geography.

By Type-

The automobile rental and leasing market can be segmented by type

a) Passenger Car Rental

b) Passenger Car Leasing

c) Truck, Utility Trailer, And Recreational Vehicle Rental And Leasing

By Type Of Mode- The automobile rental and leasing market can be segmented by type of mode

a) Online

b) Offline

By Type Of Lease- The automobile rental and leasing market can be segmented by type of lease

a) Open

b) Close

By End Use- The automobile rental and leasing market can be segmented by end use

a) Individual

b) Corporate

The automobile rental and leasing market report describes and explains the global automobile rental and leasing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The automobile rental and leasing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global automobile rental and leasing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global automobile rental and leasing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

