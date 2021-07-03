Global Automation Testing Industry Swot And Development Analysis Report
the global automation testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.34% during the projected period
Automated testing entails various forms of testing, such as static and dynamic testing, that are used to automate testing scripts by repeatedly running them. When the code is not logically complete, static testing automation can be applied early in the SDLC. The functional testing segment is projected to account for a greater share of the industry. The form of testing performed against the application’s business specifications is known as functional testing. It’s a form of testing known as “black box.” It involves evaluating the entire integrated system’s compliance with its defined specifications. This form of testing is to be carried out based on the functional specification text. The implementation category is projected to have the fastest growth rate. Implementation services aid in the production of test cases, the creation of specialized technical controls and steering technologies, and the review of test results. Additionally, implementing an automation testing system ensures that the test suite is covered to the fullest extent possible, allowing businesses to reap the benefits of test automation. The CAGR in APAC is predicted to be the largest. Several APAC countries with fast-growing economies, such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, are expected to provide a favorable market for automation testing vendors. The area is experiencing rapid increases in connectivity as well as the acceleration of digital transformation. The involvement of multinational corporations headquartered in North America and Europe is the key factor leading to the high growth rate.
Browse report copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Automation-Testing-Market
The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Automation Testing market include IBM , CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Capgemini, Microsoft, Tricentis.
Automation Testing Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Testing Types
- Services
By Testing Type
- Static Testing
- Dynamic Testing
By Dynamic Testing
- Functional Testing
- Non-Functional Testing
- API Testing
- Security Testing
- Performance Testing
- Compatibility Testing
- Compliance Testing
- Usability Testing
By Service
- Advisory and Consulting
- Planning and Development
- Support and Maintenance
- Documentation and Training
- Implementation
- Managed
- Others
By Endpoint Interface
- Mobile
- Web
- Desktop
- Embedded Software
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Automotive
- Defense and Aerospace
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Retail
- Telecom and IT
- Manufacturing
- Logistics and Transportation
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Request sample copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ic0175/Automation-Testing-Market
About Whipsmartmi:
Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.
WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.
Contact Info:
Name: Neeraj
Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com
Company Name: Whipsmartmi
Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/
Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs
Phone: +1 5102005090