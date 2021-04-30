Global Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027
The global Automated Optical Inspection Equipment market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Automated Optical Inspection Equipment market include:
Camtek Ltd
AOI Systems Ltd
Daiichi Jitsugyo
Koh Young Technology
Saki Corporation
VI Technology
Keyence
Omron
Cyberoptics Corporation
Orbotech Ltd
Goepel Electronic GmbH
Machine Vision Products
Viscom AG
Nordson
Automated Optical Inspection Equipment End-users:
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Electronics
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Other
Market Segments by Type
2D AOI System
3D AOI System
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
In-depth Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market Report: Intended Audience
Automated Optical Inspection Equipment manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment
Automated Optical Inspection Equipment industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Automated Optical Inspection Equipment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
