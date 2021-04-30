Global Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Automated Optical Inspection Equipment market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Automated Optical Inspection Equipment market include:

Camtek Ltd

AOI Systems Ltd

Daiichi Jitsugyo

Koh Young Technology

Saki Corporation

VI Technology

Keyence

Omron

Cyberoptics Corporation

Orbotech Ltd

Goepel Electronic GmbH

Machine Vision Products

Viscom AG

Nordson

Automated Optical Inspection Equipment End-users:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Electronics

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Other

Market Segments by Type

2D AOI System

3D AOI System

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

