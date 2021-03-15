Global Automated Hospital Beds Market To Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019 To 2026||Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US), Invacare Corporation.(US), LINET (US), Transfer Master (US), EHOB (US)

In this Automated Hospital Beds advertising report, each organization is efficiently profiled with enormous spotlight on advertising, creation, appropriation, and marketing strategies. The report shows the advancement of various kind and application sections of the worldwide market regarding market size. Under cost investigation segment of the report, contender cost information and examination is given to assist players with expanding their overall revenue. In the regional analysis section of the report, it has been shown that how various areas and nations are developing in the overall market and have anticipated their market sizes for the next few years.

Global Automated Hospital Beds Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 3.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of 1.94 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancement in medical devices.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automated hospital beds market are Stryker (US), PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD (Japan), Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US), Invacare Corporation.(US), LINET (US), Transfer Master (US), EHOB (US), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Merivaara Corp. (Finland), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Arjo (Sweden), Gendron Inc. (US), United Surgical Industries (India), Janak Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India) and few among others.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement in medical devices will help in the growth of the market.

Increased incidence of life-threatening diseases will drive the growth of market

Increasing number of geriatric population

Market Restraints

High cost of automated hospital beds

Declining number of beds in public hospitals

Key Developments in the Market:

April, 2018 China’s Fosun invested up to USD 350 million in Fortis Healthcare to own upto 25% stake in the hospital and diagnostic chain in order to increase the number of beds by 2000 in China. On 11th March, 2019, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced the definitive agreement to acquire Voalte, Inc., a pioneer and leader in real-time, mobile healthcare communications. The acquisition of Voalte will accelerate Hill-Rom’s leadership in care communications and advance the company’s digital and mobile communications platform and capabilities.

Segmentation: Global Automated Hospital Beds Market

By Type

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

General beds

Pediatric beds

Pressure relief beds

Bariatric beds

Birthing beds

By Technology

Basic

Smart

By Application

Critical Care

Acute Care

Long Term Care

By Usage

General Purpose

Intensive Care

Delivery/Birthing

Bariatric

Pediatric

Pressure Relief

Psychiatric Care

Others

By End users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

By Power

Electric beds

Manual beds

Semi-electric beds

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Automated Hospital Beds market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

