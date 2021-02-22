Global Automated Blood Collection Market Is Booming Market To Grow At Healthy CAGR Forecast By 2027 With Top Key Players Like Grifols S.A., Nipro Medical Corporation, Greiner Holding AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Automated blood collection with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In Automated blood collection research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Automated blood collection major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Automated blood collection survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

Automated blood collection market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising prevalence of prominent diseases has been directly impacting the growth of the automated blood collection market.

The major players covered in the automated blood collection market report are BD, Terumo BCT Inc., Fresenius KABI AG, Grifols S.A., Nipro Medical Corporation, Greiner Holding AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Mitra Industries Private Limited, Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi VE Ticaret, Sarstedt AG & CO., CML Biotech, Macopharma, Neomedic Limited, Haemonetics Corporation, Smiths Medical & Health Service, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Retractable Technologies Inc., PREQ SYSTEMS, AJOSHA bioteknik Pvt. Ltd., F.L. Medical S.R.L, LMB Technologie GMBH, AB Medical, Aptaca SPA and Micsafe Medical Group, among other domestic and global players.

Global Automated Blood Collection Market Scope and Market Size

Automated blood collection market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the automated blood collection market is segmented into needles and syringes, blood collection tubes, blood bags, lancets and others. Blood collection tubes have further been segmented into serum-separating, EDTA, Heparin and plasma-separating.

Based on type, the automated blood collection market is segmented into plastic blood collection tubes, glass blood collection tubes, stainless steel blood collection tubes and ceramic blood collection tubes.

On the basis of application, the automated blood collection market is segmented into diagnostics, treatment, and therapeutics.

Automated blood collection market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals and pathology laboratories, diagnostic centers, blood banks and others.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Automated blood collection market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for automated blood collection market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the automated blood collection market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Automated Blood Collection Market Country Level Analysis

Automated blood collection market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automated blood collection market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the automated blood collection market due to the rise in R&D activities and the presence of leading clinical diagnostics companies in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing disposable income and rising prevalence of sepsis and HAI in this particular region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Automated blood collection Market

8 Automated blood collection Market, By Service

9 Automated blood collection Market, By Deployment Type

10 Automated blood collection Market, By Organization Size

11 Automated blood collection Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Customization Available : Global Automated Blood Collection Market

