Global Autologous Fat Grafting Market to Register 14% CAGR Through 2029

According to a new study of Fact.MR, the autologous fat grafting market reached ~US$ 320 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to record ~14% Y-o-Y in 2019. Autologous fat grafting continues to gain popularity as an effective solution for various volume filling applications, despite lack of standardized guidelines for harvesting, processing and implementation. Leading players in the autologous fat grafting market are putting efforts for discovering ideal methodology for the process, considering patient-related aspects while formulating strategies.

The study opines that autologous fat grafting will be the next frontier in the aesthetic medicine landscape, gaining widespread acceptance as an efficient method to satisfy patient requirement for larger volume loss cost-effectively. Comprehensive solutions have been introduced by stakeholders in the autologous fat grafting market, which enable achieving consistency in the high fat viability, even as maximizing the longevity of fat transfer results.

The primary reason behind the fact that autologous fat grafting is being touted as the next step in aesthetic medicine, is the opportunity offered to physicians to be on the forefront of aesthetic medicine. This has further paved novel methods and revenue streams for physicians in their practice. Autologous fat grafting will continue to gain momentum as a cost-effective and relatively better solution to achieve fat reduction in body contouring procedures.

Gains Remain High from Use in Breast Augmentation

The study opines that increasing traction of autologous fat grafting as a promising method for breast augmentation, continues to expand the bandwidth of opportunities for the stakeholders in the development of products and accessories. Gains from autologous fat grafting used for breast augmentation will account for ~50% market shares in 2019.

Autologous fat grafting is emerging as a promising and safer alternative to breast augmentation procedures. Key players in the market are leveraging mergers and acquisitions based strategies to gain a strong hold in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Innova Medical partnered with Medical Device Resource Corporation to present their plastic and cosmetic surgery customers with holistic and diverse autologous fat grafting product options.

Sensing varied requirements of autologous fat grafting procedure, a range of products have been developed and introduced to the market, which range from accessories and integrated fat transfer systems, to fat processing systems. Demand for accessories continue to grow at a relatively faster rate, with sales estimated to account for ~60% shares in 2019 and the foreseeable future. Fat harvesting cannulas will remain the top-selling accessory of autologous fat grafting, with sales estimated to record ~20% Y-o-Y in 2019 over 2018.

According to the study, North America will remain the leading market for autologous fat grafting, accounting for ~40% share in 2019. Favorable reimbursement policies apropos of the dermatology procedures and aesthetic medicine continue to augur well for growth of the autologous fat grafting market in North America. Promising areas of research in the autologous fat grafting have come to the fore, with targeted experiments on tissue engineering constructs, ASC culture and expansion, converging with the clinical reconstructive processes.

Growing adoption of integrated fat transfer systems to remove local deposits of excess fat via minimal incision, and for transferring the tissue back to the patient, have significantly driven the demand for integrated fat transfer systems. Additionally, there has been a notable rise in the use of liposuction systems in autologous fat grafting, owing to their ability to effectively reduce surgeon fatigue, while offering a safer and more precise solution that results in faster recovery for patients.

This study offers a long-term outlook of the autologous fat grafting market for the period, 2019 to 2029. The autologous fat grafting market is projected to register ~14% CAGR through 2029.

