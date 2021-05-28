Global Autologous Fat Grafting Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 10% From 2021 to 2031

Companies in the Autologous Fat Grafting Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Autologous Fat Grafting Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

According to a new study of Fact.MR, the autologous fat grafting market reached ~US$ 320 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to record ~14% Y-o-Y in 2019. Autologous fat grafting continues to gain popularity as an effective solution for various volume filling applications, despite lack of standardized guidelines for harvesting, processing and implementation. Leading players in the autologous fat grafting market are putting efforts for discovering ideal methodology for the process, considering patient-related aspects while formulating strategies.

The study opines that autologous fat grafting will be the next frontier in the aesthetic medicine landscape, gaining widespread acceptance as an efficient method to satisfy patient requirement for larger volume loss cost-effectively. Comprehensive solutions have been introduced by stakeholders in the autologous fat grafting market, which enable achieving consistency in the high fat viability, even as maximizing the longevity of fat transfer results.

The primary reason behind the fact that autologous fat grafting is being touted as the next step in aesthetic medicine, is the opportunity offered to physicians to be on the forefront of aesthetic medicine. This has further paved novel methods and revenue streams for physicians in their practice. Autologous fat grafting will continue to gain momentum as a cost-effective and relatively better solution to achieve fat reduction in body contouring procedures.

Key Market Segments

Fact.MR’s study on the autologous fat grafting market offers information divided into four important segments — product, application, end user, and region.

This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Integrated Fat Transfer Systems

Aspiration and Harvesting Systems

Liposuction Systems

Fat Processing Systems

De-Epithelialization Devices

Accessories Fat Injection Cannulas Fat Harvesting Cannulas Luerlok Infiltrator Cannulas Cannula Connectors & Single Use Fat Transfer Tubing Sets

Application Breast Augmentation

Buttock Augmentation

Facial Fat Grafting

Hand Rejuvenation

Others End User Hospitals

On-site Clinics

Plastic Surgery Centers Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Gains Remain High from Use in Breast Augmentation

The study opines that increasing traction of autologous fat grafting as a promising method for breast augmentation, continues to expand the bandwidth of opportunities for the stakeholders in the development of products and accessories. Gains from autologous fat grafting used for breast augmentation will account for ~50% market shares in 2019.

Autologous fat grafting is emerging as a promising and safer alternative to breast augmentation procedures. Key players in the market are leveraging mergers and acquisitions based strategies to gain a strong hold in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Innova Medical partnered with Medical Device Resource Corporation to present their plastic and cosmetic surgery customers with holistic and diverse autologous fat grafting product options.

Sensing varied requirements of autologous fat grafting procedure, a range of products have been developed and introduced to the market, which range from accessories and integrated fat transfer systems, to fat processing systems. Demand for accessories continue to grow at a relatively faster rate, with sales estimated to account for ~60% shares in 2019 and the foreseeable future. Fat harvesting cannulas will remain the top-selling accessory of autologous fat grafting, with sales estimated to record ~20% Y-o-Y in 2019 over 2018.

This study offers a long-term outlook of the autologous fat grafting market for the period, 2019 to 2029. The autologous fat grafting market is projected to register ~14% CAGR through 2029.

