Global Autologous Fat Grafting Market || keyplayers Ranfac Corp., HK Surgical Inc., Human Med AG, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, and Sterimedix Ltd.

The global autologous fat grafting market accounted for US$ 358.4 Million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 1255.5 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.4%. The report. "Global Autologous Fat Grafting Market, By Type (Integrated Fat Transfer Systems, Aspiration and Harvesting Systems, Liposuction Systems, Fat Processing Systems, and De-Epithelialization Devices), By Application (Breast Augmentation, Buttock Augmentation, Facial Fat Grafting, Hand Rejuvenation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030".

Key Highlights:

In March 2019, Allergan plc, a Dublin-based well-known pharmaceutical company, wholly acquired Envy Medical, Inc. This acquisition enhances the medical aesthetics procedure of Allergan Plc. It’s a U.S.-based privately held company with skin resurfacing technology.

Analyst View:

Growing aesthetic capability procedures

Pre-pectoral reconstruction of the breast is developing as a productive alternative for sub-muscular implants, as they lead to low risk of post complications, such as muscular impairment, animation deformity, and pain. However, the study on applications of autologous fat grafting technology in pre-pectoral breast reconstruction is still in the nascent stage. Nevertheless, the possibility of superior functional outcomes remains a profitable option for key players in the global autologous fat grafting market.

Increasing strategic partnerships and collaborations

MicroAire, Allergan, Human Med, and Alma Lasers are projected to mainly maintain their strategic focus on acquisitions and partnerships with smaller yet active companies. Manufacturers are enhancing their market share in the autologous fat grafting market by investing efforts in introducing innovative products. For instance, in 2019, Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical) proclaimed the availability of BeautiFill as the novel laser-based technique for fat harvesting, whereas leveraging autologous fat to restore the volume to body or face. Further, there has been a surge in demand for adipose-derived stem cells (ADSC), as cellular therapies are increasingly being perceived as a mainstream therapeutic option, which is potentially applicable in regeneration and tissue engineering. In addition, increasing the focus of prominent players on developing advanced accessories & systems is likely to extend the applicability of their offerings, leveraging untapped opportunities in the autologous fat grafting market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Autologous Fat Grafting Market", By Type (Integrated Fat Transfer Systems, Aspiration and Harvesting Systems, Liposuction Systems, Fat Processing Systems, and De-Epithelialization Devices), By Application (Breast Augmentation, Buttock Augmentation, Facial Fat Grafting, Hand Rejuvenation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global autologous fat grafting market accounted for US$ 358.4 Million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 1255.5 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, liposuction systems segment is a growing demand for autologous fat grafting. Growing adoption of integrated fat transfer systems for eradicating local deposits of excess fat through minimal incision has significantly boosted the demand for integrated fat transfer systems. Further, growth in the application of liposuction systems in autologous fat grafting, owing to its ability to reduce surgeon fatigue as well as the delivery of a safer and precise solution.

By application, the target market is segmented into breast augmentation, buttock augmentation, facial fat grafting, hand rejuvenation, and others. Breast augmentation segment is driving the growth of the target market.

By region, North America is expected to emerge as a prominent market. This is mainly attributed due to growing numbers of such autologous fat grafting procedure in the U.S. Additionally, incessant technological advancements in these treatments are further expected to boost the growth of the global market

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global autologous fat grafting market includes Allergan plc, Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Sisram Medical, Ltd (Alma Lasers), Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Black Tie Medical Inc. (Tulip Medical Inc.), Ranfac Corp., HK Surgical Inc., Human Med AG, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, and Sterimedix Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

