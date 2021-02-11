Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is Anticipated to Observe a CAGR of 6.0% during the Forecast Period

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to grow from USD 19.0 billion in 2020 to USD 26.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0%, during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by the inclination towards buildings that are green and proof of their sound along with cost-effective & lightweight material solutions. Construction to resist earthquakes or natural calamity and the growing use of ACC products over traditional clay bricks are quickly driving market development. However, the construction of the ACC production unit entails high costs and thus prevents the expansion of the market between current and new market participants. Growing living standards and increasing population expenditure have made it possible for manufacturers to work with earthquake engineering, which at the same time boosts the growth of the global demand for autoclaved aerated concrete.

A lightweight precast, foamed concrete building material suited to the development of a concrete masonry unit (CMU), such as blocks, is autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC). AAC products are processed with heat and pressure in an Autoclave, consisting of quartz sand, calcinated gypsum, lime, cement, water, and aluminium powder. Invented in the mid-1920s, AAC offers fire and mould resistance, structure, and insulation. The shape of the wall, the floor panels and roof boards, the panel coverings and the lintels are included in the form.

Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is an environment friendly green building material, also called autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) or autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC). AAC is a fly ash, a residue product of thermal power plants, as the raw material used for processing. In contrast with other building materials AAC has multiple advantages. A unique combination of low weight, construction rigidity, reliability and economic efficiency is given for the product. Quick construction is facilitated by AAC. The product includes thermal and acoustic insulation, improving safety and lower heating or cooling energy costs. While AAC exists since 1923, the product has only now become popular as a sustainable green building material.

Growing global population demands for infrastructure accommodation. The construction of private houses, institutions and other infrastructures has increased sensationally. Global building industry growth has stimulated demand for various raw materials, including aerated autoclaved cement (AAC). This evolution is mainly triggered in emerging economies such as China, Mexico, India and Brazil through rapid urbanization and industrialisation. The demand for AAC is expected to increase in the next decade with rising regional government projects and the expansion of the real-estate market.

The outbreak of nCoV-19 nevertheless affected the entire construction industry in degrading demand for AAC and other building-related raw materials. These pandemics are expected to have an effect for at least three consecutive quarters by 2020. In addition, the resumption of construction activities and stopped infrastructure projects would lead to rising global AAC demand.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Blocks

Beams and Lintels

Cladding Panels

Roof Panels

Wall Panels

Floor Elements



Based on End User

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings



Based on Application

Construction Material

Road Sub-Base

Roof Insulation

Bridge Sub-Structure

Void Filling

Concrete Pipes

Competitive Landscape and Key Players in the market

Masa GmbH

Isoltech srl

ACICO Industries Co. KSCP

Xella International GmbH

Broco Industries

SOLBET Spolka z o.o.

Aircrete Europe B.V.

Fast Build Blocks Pvt. Ltd.

Wehrhahn GmbH

AERCON AAC

H+H International A/S

