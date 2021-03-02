Global Auto Tyre Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

This latest Auto Tyre report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Auto Tyre, presents the global Auto Tyre market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Auto Tyre capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Auto Tyre by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Auto tyre is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Auto tyres provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock. Europe is the largest consumption market while it is also a larger supplier of auto tyres. Based on the high-developed automotive industry, the auto tyre industry started early and three of the top five auto tyre manufacturers set their headquarters in Europe. They are France based Mechilin, Germany based Continental AG and Italy based Pirelli. U.S. is the second largest market of auto tyres. With the fast development of automotive industry in last century, many manufacturers built plants in US, Canada and Brazil to meet this market demand. Likely, Japan is also a major supplier of auto tyres, with its mature auto tyre industry and developed manufacturing industry. In the global market, the cooperation and acquisition between companies is common. When come into a new market, cooperation with domestic companies is a good way to occupy the market share. Through this way, companies can make use of resource adequately. The Auto Tyre market was valued at 162000 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 193100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Tyre.

Get Sample Copy of Auto Tyre Market Report at:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=1&rid=618673

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Double Happiness

Goodyear

MRF

Yokohama

Jiangshu Tongyong

South China

Hankook

Maxxis

Hengfeng Rubber

Pirelli

BRISA

Guizhou Tyre

Apollo Tyres

PT Gajah

Triangle Group

Jinyu Tyre

Sumitomo

Shandong Deruibo

Shandong Linglong

Ceat

Cooper Tire

Chaoyang Tyre

Toyo Tire

Michelin

Zhongce

Continental

Aeolus Tyre

Shandong Hengyu

Nankang Rubber

Sailun Tires

Qingdao Doublestar

GITI Tire

Kenda Rubber

Xingyuan Tyre

Birla Tyres

Kumho Tire

Nexen Tire

Double Coin

Bridgestone

Shengtai Tyre

To Get More Information on The Regional Analysis Of Auto Tyre Market, Click Here:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/618673-auto-tyre-market-report.html

Market Segments by Application:

Light Truck Tyre

Truck/Bus Tyre

Passenger Car Tyre

Type Segmentation

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Auto Tyre Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Auto Tyre Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Auto Tyre Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Auto Tyre Market in Major Countries

7 North America Auto Tyre Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Auto Tyre Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Auto Tyre Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Auto Tyre Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Ask for a Report Sample at:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=3&rid=618673

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

In-depth Auto Tyre Market Report: Intended Audience

Auto Tyre manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Auto Tyre

Auto Tyre industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Auto Tyre industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

About Global Market Monitor

Global Market Monitor is a professional modern consulting company, engaged in three major business categories such as market research services, business advisory, technology consulting.

We always maintain the win-win spirit, reliable quality and the vision of keeping pace with The Times, to help enterprises achieve revenue growth, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement, and significantly avoid operational risks, to achieve lean growth. Global Market Monitor has provided professional market research, investment consulting, and competitive intelligence services to thousands of organizations, including start-ups, government agencies, banks, research institutes, industry associations, consulting firms, and investment firms.

Contact

Global Market Monitor

One Pierrepont Plaza, 300 Cadman Plaza W, Brooklyn,NY 11201, USA

Name: Rebecca Hall

Phone: + 1 (347) 467 7721

Email: info@globalmarketmonitor.com

Web Site: https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com

Related Market Research Reports:

Solid Wood Bed Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/616995-solid-wood-bed-market-report.html

Handicap Toilet Seat Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/605037-handicap-toilet-seat-market-report.html

Automotive Damper Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/536744-automotive-damper-market-report.html

Intrauterine Contraceptive Device Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/460135-intrauterine-contraceptive-device-market-report.html

Automotive Cameras Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/509877-automotive-cameras-market-report.html

Vehicle Speech Recognition System Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/578637-vehicle-speech-recognition-system-market-report.html