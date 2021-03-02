Global Auto Tyre Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
This latest Auto Tyre report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Auto Tyre, presents the global Auto Tyre market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Auto Tyre capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Auto Tyre by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Auto tyre is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Auto tyres provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock. Europe is the largest consumption market while it is also a larger supplier of auto tyres. Based on the high-developed automotive industry, the auto tyre industry started early and three of the top five auto tyre manufacturers set their headquarters in Europe. They are France based Mechilin, Germany based Continental AG and Italy based Pirelli. U.S. is the second largest market of auto tyres. With the fast development of automotive industry in last century, many manufacturers built plants in US, Canada and Brazil to meet this market demand. Likely, Japan is also a major supplier of auto tyres, with its mature auto tyre industry and developed manufacturing industry. In the global market, the cooperation and acquisition between companies is common. When come into a new market, cooperation with domestic companies is a good way to occupy the market share. Through this way, companies can make use of resource adequately. The Auto Tyre market was valued at 162000 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 193100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Tyre.
Major Participators Landscape
These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.
Major market participators covered in our report are:
Double Happiness
Goodyear
MRF
Yokohama
Jiangshu Tongyong
South China
Hankook
Maxxis
Hengfeng Rubber
Pirelli
BRISA
Guizhou Tyre
Apollo Tyres
PT Gajah
Triangle Group
Jinyu Tyre
Sumitomo
Shandong Deruibo
Shandong Linglong
Ceat
Cooper Tire
Chaoyang Tyre
Toyo Tire
Michelin
Zhongce
Continental
Aeolus Tyre
Shandong Hengyu
Nankang Rubber
Sailun Tires
Qingdao Doublestar
GITI Tire
Kenda Rubber
Xingyuan Tyre
Birla Tyres
Kumho Tire
Nexen Tire
Double Coin
Bridgestone
Shengtai Tyre
Market Segments by Application:
Light Truck Tyre
Truck/Bus Tyre
Passenger Car Tyre
Type Segmentation
Bias Tire
Radial Tire
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Auto Tyre Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Auto Tyre Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Auto Tyre Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Auto Tyre Market in Major Countries
7 North America Auto Tyre Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Auto Tyre Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Auto Tyre Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Auto Tyre Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
