Global Augmented Reality Software Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global augmented reality software market is expected grow from $12.44 billion in 2020 to $21.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 76.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $152 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 62%.

The augmented reality software market consists of sales of augmented reality software which is the integration of the user’s existing real environment with digital information. The revenue generated by this market consists of sales of software whose functions include 3D modeling, workflow optimization, visualization, navigation, remote collaboration, documentation and others. The companies involved in the development of the augmented reality software are primarily engaged in designing, development and sales of this software which is used by various end-users including medical, aerospace & defense, and oil and gas industries among others.

The augmented reality software market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the augmented reality software market are PTC, Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Daqri LLC, Zugara, Inc., Niantic, Augmate Corporation, Ubimax GmbH, Upskill, Catchoom Technologies S.L., Aurasma, EON Reality Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P., Zappar Ltd, Immerseport, Infinity Augmented Reality, Inglobe Technologies, Jbknowledge, Inc., Kudan, Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Mortar Studios, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Re’flekt GmbH, Scope AR, Viewar GmbH, Wear S.R.L., Atheer, Inc., HP Reveal, Kentico Software.

The global augmented reality software market is segmented –

1) By Software Function: 3D Modelling, Workflow Optimization, Visualization, Navigation, Remote Collaboration, Documentation, Others

2) By Vertical: Enterprise, Oil and Gas, Mining, Telecom, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Others

3) By Deployment: Cloud Based, On-Premise

The augmented reality software market report describes and explains the global augmented reality software market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The augmented reality software report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global augmented reality software market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global augmented reality software market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

