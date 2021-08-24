Global Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global augmented reality in training and education market is expected grow from $8.34 billion in 2020 to $10.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $29.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 31%.

The augmented reality in the training and education market consists of sales of augmented reality software for education and training and related products. Augmented reality is the latest advanced technology that is used in education/training to help the students, corporate employees to equip them with the knowledge or acquire skills by experiencing and interacting with different forms of reality, simulation, games, and others.

The augmented reality in training and education market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the augmented reality in training and education market are Google Expeditions Pioneer Program., zSpace, Magic Leap, Alchemy VR, Unimersiv, GAMOOZ, Meta Company, DAQRI, InGage, Popar, Chromville, NEXT/NOW, VironIT, Groove Jones, HQSoftware, INDE, Augment, Metagram, Fishermen Labs, Program-Ace, Apptension, Transition Technologies PSC, Quytech, Craftars, Appentus Technologies, BidOn Games Studio, Mofables, Cortex, ScienceSoft, Gravity Jack, Queppelin.

The global augmented reality in training and education market is segmented –

1) By Category: Primary and Secondary Education, Test Preparation, Reskilling and Certifications, Higher Education, Language and Other Learnings

2) By Device: Classroom Projectors, Smartphones, Laptops, Others

3) By End User: Higher Education, K-12

The augmented reality in training and education market report describes and explains the global augmented reality in training and education market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The augmented reality in training and education report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global augmented reality in training and education market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global augmented reality in training and education market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

