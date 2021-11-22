Global Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global augmented reality in health care market is expected to grow from $1,065.14 million in 2020 to $1,415.23 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9%. The change in growth trend of the AR in healthcare market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The augmented reality in healthcare market is expected to reach $4,145.48 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 30.8%.

The augmented reality in health care market consists of sales of augmented reality hardware and software in healthcare by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which allows physicians to integrate data visualization into treatment and diagnostic procedures. The use of AR in healthcare allows the generation of interactive and rich experiences that show how clinical instruments and new drugs interact with the patient’s body. AR devices in health care make use of augmented technology to better perform surgeries and diagnosis with the help of visualization and real time data.

The augmented reality in health care market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the augmented reality in health care market are Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Healthcare, 3D Systems, Augmedix, AccuVein Inc., Osterhout Design Group Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Atheer Inc, VirtaMed, and ARToolworks Inc.

The global augmented reality in health care market is segmented –

1) By Product: Hardware, Software

2) By Technology: Wearable, Vision-Based, Spatial, Mobile Device-Based

3) By Device Type: Head-Mounted Displays, Handheld Devices, Others

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others

The augmented reality in health care market report describes and explains the global augmented reality in health care market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The augmented reality in health care report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global augmented reality in health care market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global augmented reality in health care market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

