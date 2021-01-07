Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market to witness heavy growth prospects via manufacturing sector up to 2028

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Research Report 2020-2028

Overview:

The AWG is an ideal solution designed to provide drinkable water by extracting water from the humid ambient air, unlike a dehumidifier and fulfills the accessibility to pure drinking water as well. Stenocara gracilipes the natural ability to act as the best solution to extract water from the atmosphere. Additionally, AWG is advantageous when compared to reverse osmosis-based water purifiers as it never waste water during the process of purification. The wide-spread use of solar-powered AWGs in military use, refugee camps, and off-grid communities, especially in remote areas is contributing to the expansion of the global atmospheric water generator market size.

Key Takeaways:

APAC held a larger share in the atmospheric water generator market, as of 2020. It is majorly owing to the increasing demand for pure water which is free from biologic contamination and low mineralization and a rise in consumer awareness in eminent countries such as China and India.

The growing acceptance of solar AWGs that employ solar thermal energy to produce water is gaining traction from the hot and humid regions. This is because it reduces electricity costs and dependency of the irregular power supply is likely to aid in the market growth of the AWG.

The advancements in the product such solar panels which are intended to offer on-board power supply are creating a significant number of opportunities for the atmospheric water generator market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Air2Water, LLC, Aquacello, Ray Agua, Atlantis Solar, SkyH2O, Inc., Sun-To-Water Technologies, LLC, MSP Technology, LLC, Saisons Technocom Pvt. Ltd., Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt Ltd, Ambient Water Corporation, Eshara Water, Atlantis Solar, Atmospheric Water Solutions,

Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Base year for estimation-2020

Historical data-2016

Forecast period-2020 – 2028

Market by Product:

Cooling Condensation

Wet Desiccation

Market by Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Table of Content:

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Atmospheric Water Generator market

Continue for TOC………

