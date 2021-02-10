Global Athletic Footwear Market Growing at 5.25% CAGR to Hit US$ 108.49 Billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Athletic Footwear Market by Category (Sports Shoes, Trekking & Hiking Shoes, Walking Shoes, Running Shoes, Aerobic Shoes), Retail Channel (E-Commerce, Store), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global athletic footwear market is expected to grow from USD 72.04 billion in 2019 to USD 108.49 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period 2020-2027. APAC region is anticipated to register the largest share in the global athletic footwear market over the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, increasing surplus income and intense adoption of the e-commerce in the region is expected to contribute a key role in an increased demand of athletic footwear.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419140/request-sample

Athletic Footwear Market by Category (Sports Shoes, Trekking & Hiking Shoes, Walking Shoes, Running Shoes, Aerobic Shoes), Retail Channel (E-Commerce, Store), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Key players in the athletic footwear market are ASICS Corporation, Under Armour, Inc., New Balance Athletics, Inc, Adidas AG, Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A, Fila Inc and Vans.

The category segment includes sports shoes, trekking & hiking shoes, walking shoes, running shoes and aerobic shoes. The trekking and hiking shoe segment is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is due to the technological advancements in manufacturing these shoes extra soft and flexible for hikers. The retail channel segment includes e-commerce and store. E-commerce segment is expected to register the highest share over the forecast period. Developing nations like India and China have shown positive growth on the e-commerce platforms, which is driving businesses in order to reorient their transportation methods for such countries.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419140

The growing retail e-commerce sector globally, people being passionate and enthusiastic about sports and fitness, increasing awareness, as well as an increased amount of disposable income of customers are anticipated to contribute favorably in the growth of the market. A healthy lifestyle has also become an encouraging trend between youngsters, which motivates them in order to engage in sports practices and functions. Performing sports activities can assure better health and can minimize the risk of different chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and depression. Market players make huge investments in marketing and brand building due to the market’s high competitiveness. These assist them in establishing their brand value in the market and attracting consumers to increase sales volume.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/athletic-footwear-market-by-category-sports-shoes-trekking-419140.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com