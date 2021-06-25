Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2027||Anecova, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cook

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is expected to reach market value of USD 45.54 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 8.05% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The increasing cases of infertility due to obesity, rising stress and pollution has been directly impacting the growth of assisted reproductive technology (ART) market.

The major players covered in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market report are California Cryobank, Bloom Fertility Centre, Parallabs Ltd, Anecova, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cook, Genea Limited., IVFtech ApS, Nidacon International AB, Celmatix Inc., EMD Serono, Inc., Esco Micro Pte Ltd., INVO Bioscience, Laboratoire CCD, Nikon Instruments Inc., Smiths Medical, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The core objectives of this report are:

To analyze the status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market factors, and key players in the global Assisted Reproductive Technologies market.

To present the development of Assisted Reproductive Technologies market in the United States, Europe, and China.

To summarize the key players tactically and analyze their development plans and strategies comprehensively.

To reveal and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

To discuss the future aspects impacting the global Assisted Reproductive Technologies market in every possible way.

To study the competition of market providers based on the factors such as innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion, and distribution.

To gather the most important data from the research while arranging it in a proper manner so that the analysis is more efficient and effective.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Drivers:

The increasing cases of infertility due to obesity, rising stress and pollution has been directly impacting the growth of assisted reproductive technology (ART) market.

Rising awareness and social acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies and increasing cases of infertility rate along with surging number of single women and preferences of same sex couples are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Another impactful reason that will increase the demand is change in sedentary lifestyle and increasing consumption of unhealthy food will uplift the market growth.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Restraints:

Increasing cost of medical procedures along with raising ethical issues, prematurity risk associated with assisted reproductive technologies and less success rate will hamper the growth of the assisted reproductive technologies (ART) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Scope and Market Size

By Procedure

(Fresh Donor, Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Nondonor, Embryo/Egg Banking),

Technology

(In-vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination – Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), Others),

Product Type

(Women Younger Than Age 35, Women Older Than Age 35),

End Use

(Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market

8 Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market, By Service

9 Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market, By Deployment Type

10 Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market, By Organization Size

11 Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Focal points of the Report

This expository report will endow both built up key players as well as contestants to distinguish the beats of the worldwide market.

In-depth analysis of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

covers all the emerging trends and segments of the industry- complete with their contribution in the growth of market.

Competitive developments like agreements, ventures, new products, expansion plans and even acquisitions are discussed in the report for further clarification.

