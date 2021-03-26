Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain and Future Forecast 2027||Parallabs Ltd, Anecova, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

A new Assisted Reproductive Technologies market research report has been added to the repository of Data Bridge Market Research which aims to give a complete overview of the Assisted Reproductive Technologies market. This report has been designed with purpose of enlightening the readers with deep market insights such as its definition, share, trends, volume and demand/supply. It considers different key players prevailing in the market and evaluates different socio-economic, political and other technological factors affecting the Assisted Reproductive Technologies market growth. To analyze the consumers’ inclination and desire, this Assisted Reproductive Technologies market uses different market research methodologies and tools.

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is expected to reach market value of USD 45.54 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 8.05% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The increasing cases of infertility due to obesity, rising stress and pollution has been directly impacting the growth of assisted reproductive technology (ART) market.

The major players covered in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market report are California Cryobank, Bloom Fertility Centre, Parallabs Ltd, Anecova, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cook, Genea Limited., IVFtech ApS, Nidacon International AB, Celmatix Inc., EMD Serono, Inc., Esco Micro Pte Ltd., INVO Bioscience, Laboratoire CCD, Nikon Instruments Inc., Smiths Medical, among other domestic and global players.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Scope and Market Size

By Procedure

(Fresh Donor, Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Nondonor, Embryo/Egg Banking),

Technology

(In-vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination – Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), Others),

Product Type

(Women Younger Than Age 35, Women Older Than Age 35),

End Use

(Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Europe dominates the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market due to rising infertility rate and increasing awareness regarding fertility treatment, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the adoption of late family planning and lower treatment cost

