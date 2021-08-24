Global Asset Servicing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global asset servicing market is expected grow from $499.12 billion in 2020 to $553.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $786.99 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Request For The Sample Of The Asset Servicing Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3257&type=smp

The asset servicing market consists of services for wealth management companies and capital markets. Asset servicing comprises services such as reorganization and proxy services, safekeeping services for physical securities, dividends, and electronic registration & transfer of securities. The assets servicing industry is a critical component of global financial markets and plays a vital role in the safekeeping of financial assets.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Asset Servicing Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-servicing-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The asset servicing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the asset servicing market are National Australia Bank Limited, CACEIS, BNY Mellon, HSBC, JP Morgan, Citi, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon), State Street Corporation, UBS, Clearstream (Deutsche Börse Group), Northern Trust Corporation, BNP Paribas Securities Services, SimCrop A/S, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., Pictet Group.

The global asset servicing market is segmented –

1) By Service: Fund Services, Custody and Accounting, Outsourcing Services, Securities Lending

2) By End User: Capital Markets, Wealth Management Firms

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

Read More On The Global Asset Servicing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-servicing-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The asset servicing market report describes and explains the global asset servicing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The asset servicing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global asset servicing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global asset servicing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Asset Servicing Market Characteristics Asset Servicing Market Product Analysis Asset Servicing Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And AcquisitionsIn The Asset Servicing Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model