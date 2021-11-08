Global Asset Management Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview
The Business Research Company’s ‘Asset Management Market - By Type Of Asset Class (Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets And Others), By Type Service Element (Asset Services, Custody Services), By Type Client (Mass Affluent, HNWI, Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.
The global asset management market reached a value of nearly $656.9 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $656.9 billion in 2019 to $598.9 billion in 2020 at a rate of -8.8%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 ad reach $788.8 billion in 2023.
The asset management market consists of sales of asset management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop, operate, maintain, and sell assets in a cost-effective manner.
The asset management market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Some of the major players of the asset management market are JP Morgan Stanley, Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Wells Fargo & Company, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
The asset management market is segmented by type of asset class, by service element, by type of client, and by geography.
By Type of Asset Class –
The asset management market can be segmented by type of asset class into
-
- a) Equity
- b) Fixed Income
- c) Alternative Assets and Others
By Type Service Element –
The asset management market can be segmented by type of service element into
-
- a) Asset Services
- b) Custody Services
By Type Client –
The asset management market can be segmented by type of client into
-
- a) Mass Affulent
- b) HNWI
- c) Pension Funds
- d) Insurance Companies
- e) Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF)
The asset management market report describes and explains the global asset management market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The asset management report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The countries covered in the global asset management market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.
The regions covered in the global asset management market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
The Full Report Includes
- Executive Summary
- Report Structure
- Asset Management Market Characteristics
- Asset Management Market Product Analysis
- Asset Management Market Supply Chain
…..
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Asset Management Market
- Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market
- Recommendations
- Appendix
- Copyright And Disclaimer
