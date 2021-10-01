Global Asset Integrity Management Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global asset integrity management market is expected to grow from $20.40 billion in 2020 to $22.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The asset integrity management market is expected to reach $35.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The asset integrity management market consists of sales of asset integrity management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which ensures that a facility’s assets are designed, fabricated, procured, installed, and maintained appropriately for their intended application throughout the operation’s life. Asset integrity management (AIM) is a method that enables the asset’s ability and potential to be effectively managed to mitigate and eliminate corrosion and fatigue crack degradation.

The asset integrity management market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the asset integrity management market are SGS SA, TWI Ltd, EM&I, LifeTech Engineering Ltd, Aker Solutions ASA, Applus+, DNV GL, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International Inc, Intertek Group plc, Metegrity Inc., FORCE Technology Norway AS, Bureau Veritas SA, TechnipFMC plc, Fluor Corporation, Dacon Inspection Technologies, General Electric, ABB, Siemens, TÜV SÜD, ABS Group, Velosi Asset Integrity Ltd, Axess Group, Element Materials Technology, and MISTRAS Group Inc.

The global asset integrity management market is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Structural Integrity Management, Others

2) By End Use Industry: Oil And Gas, Power, Mining, Aerospace, Others

The asset integrity management market report describes and explains the global asset integrity management market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The asset integrity management report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global asset integrity management market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global asset integrity management market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

