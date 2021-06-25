Global ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware Market Changing Strategies to Remain Competitive | Bitmain Technologies, BIOSTAR Group, BitFury Group

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware market. Key Players in ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware Market are: Bitmain Technologies Ltd. (China), BIOSTAR Group (Taiwan), BitFury Group (Netherlands), Ebang (China), Butterfly Labs, Inc. (United States), CoinTerra, Inc. (United States), Black Arrow (China), HashFast Technologies, LLC (United States), iCoinTech (Cyprus), Innosilicon (China), ,

Brief Overview of ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware:

Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) is a bitcoin mining hardware created solely to solve bitcoin blocks. The ASIC have only minimal requirements for other computer applications. ASIC Bitcoin mining hardware can solve bitcoin blocks much quicker and use lesser electricity or power than other mining hardware, such as FPGAs. Moreover, in bitcoins, ASICs are gradually being preferred by miners owing to its extraordinary speed which consumes much less power than FPGA or GPU mining rigs.

On 7 Nov, 2017, Bitmain, based in Beijing, the world’s largest Bitcoin mining hardware producer, announced its first products to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The new products are a CIEA (Application-specific integrated circuit) optimized for training functions for deep learning networks and an advanced module with fan that combines it into a compact and easy to integrate package.

Cryptocurrency exchange regulations in the United States are also in an uncertain legal territory, and several of the federal regulators claim jurisdiction. Of the major US regulatory bodies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has indicated that

Market Trend

Implementation of New Technologies in Finance to Create Innovative Products

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Decentralized and Secure Digital Payment System

Rising Acceptance by Different Industry Verticals

Booming Economy and Increasing Disposable Income





Market Challenges

Internet Security Break and Complex to Use

The ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (ETH Type, BTC Type, Other), Application (Enterprise, Personal), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Geographically Global ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

-Who are the top 20 players operating in the ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware market?

-What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the ASIC Bitcoin Mining Hardware industry?

-What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

-Which are the untapped emerging regions in the market?

-What are the recent application areas in the market?

