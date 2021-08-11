Global Aseptic Packaging Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global aseptic packaging market is expected to grow from $51.46 billion in 2020 to $58.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.08%. The growth in the aseptic packaging market is mainly due to the increased demand for aseptic packaging from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages. The market is expected to reach $83.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.52%.

The aseptic packaging market consists of sales of aseptic packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that involves separately sterilizing both, the package and the product before filling, to produce shelf-stable products that do not need refrigeration. This decreases the probability of contamination and makes the product contents safer. The products are placed into the container or packaging cover in a sterile environment. This method uses extremely high temperatures to maintain the freshness of the contents while ensuring it is not contaminated with microorganisms.

The aseptic packaging market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the aseptic packaging market are Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Amcor Limited, Tetra Laval International S.A, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., Tetra Pak International SA, Sig Combibloc AG, SIG Combiboc Obeikan, ELOPAK Group, Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc, and UFlex Limited.

The global aseptic packaging market is segmented –

1) By Type: Cartons, Bags And Pouches, Bottles And Cans, Ampoules, Others

2) By Material: Plastic, Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Wood

3) By Application: Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Others

The aseptic packaging market report describes and explains the global aseptic packaging market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The aseptic packaging report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global aseptic packaging market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global aseptic packaging market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

