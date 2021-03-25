Global Artificial Turf Market Demands, Size, Growth and Key Players are TenCate Grass,Field Turf, Condor Group, Domo Sports Grass, CoCreation Grass, Qingdao Bellinturf, Leling Taishan, All Victory Grass, Polytan, AstroTurf

Global Artificial Turf market research report evaluates the market size at a CAGR, by thorough analysis of the historical data for the years. The major aim of this report is to understand Artificial Turf Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by in-depth study of market segments such as prime market players, regional divisions, product type and end-user/application industry. It also provides a relative analysis of the market dynamics.

This report describes the global market size of Artificial Turf from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

For geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report cover following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each regions are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For competitor segment, the report include global key players of Artificial Turf as well as some small players. The information for each competitor include:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Sports

Landscape

Companies Covered:

TenCate Grass

Field Turf

Condor Group

Domo Sports Grass

CoCreation Grass

Qingdao Bellinturf

Leling Taishan

All Victory Grass

Polytan

AstroTurf

Challenger Industries

Jiangsu Linetex

Beijing Torchgrass

etc.

Base Year: 2021

Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020

Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS

CHAPTER 3 PREFACE

3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE

3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 RESEARCH METHOD

CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES

4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS

CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.5 THREATS

CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS

6.2 Artificial Turf ANALYSIS

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS

CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1 LATEST NEWS

7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION

7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT

7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS

CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS

8.1 EXPORT OF Artificial Turf BY REGION

8.2 IMPORT OF Artificial Turf BY REGION

8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE

CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Artificial Turf MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2016-2026)

9.1 Artificial Turf MARKET SIZE

9.2 Artificial Turf DEMAND BY END USE

9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Artificial Turf MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2016-2026)

10.1 Artificial Turf MARKET SIZE

10.2 Artificial Turf DEMAND BY END USE

10.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

10.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

10.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

CHAPTER 11 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Artificial Turf MARKET IN ASIA & PACIFIC (2016-2026)

11.1 Artificial Turf MARKET SIZE

11.2 Artificial Turf DEMAND BY END USE

11.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

11.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

11.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 ASEAN

11.5.6 Australia

CHAPTER 12 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Artificial Turf MARKET IN EUROPE (2016-2026)

12.1 Artificial Turf MARKET SIZE

12.2 Artificial Turf DEMAND BY END USE

12.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

12.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

12.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia

CHAPTER 13 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Artificial Turf MARKET IN MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Artificial Turf MARKET SIZE

13.2 Artificial Turf DEMAND BY END USE

13.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

13.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

13.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 GCC

13.5.5 Turkey

CHAPTER 14 SUMMARY FOR GLOBAL Artificial Turf MARKET (2016-2021)

14.1 Artificial Turf MARKET SIZE

14.2 Artificial Turf DEMAND BY END USE

14.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

14.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

CHAPTER 15 GLOBAL Artificial Turf MARKET FORECAST (2021-2026)

15.1 Artificial Turf MARKET SIZE FORECAST

15.2 Artificial Turf DEMAND FORECAST

15.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

15.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE FORECAST

CHAPTER 16 ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL KEY VENDORS

16.1 TenCate Grass

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of TenCate Grass

16.1.4 TenCate Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Field Turf

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Field Turf

16.2.4 Field Turf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Condor Group

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Condor Group

16.3.4 Condor Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Domo Sports Grass

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Domo Sports Grass

16.4.4 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 CoCreation Grass

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of CoCreation Grass

16.5.4 CoCreation Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Qingdao Bellinturf

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Qingdao Bellinturf

16.6.4 Qingdao Bellinturf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Leling Taishan

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Leling Taishan

16.7.4 Leling Taishan Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 All Victory Grass

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of All Victory Grass

16.8.4 All Victory Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Polytan

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Polytan

16.9.4 Polytan Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 AstroTurf

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of AstroTurf

16.10.4 AstroTurf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Challenger Industries

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Challenger Industries

16.11.4 Challenger Industries Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 Jiangsu Linetex

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Jiangsu Linetex

16.12.4 Jiangsu Linetex Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 Beijing Torchgrass

16.13.1 Company Profile

16.13.2 Main Business and Artificial Turf Information

16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of Beijing Torchgrass

16.13.4 Beijing Torchgrass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)