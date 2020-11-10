Global Artificial Tendons & Ligaments Market Growth, Manufacturers, Segments And 2027 Forecast Report||LARS, Neoligaments, Artelon, GROUP FH ORTHO communication, Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 43.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.69% in the above-mentioned forecast period
Artificial tendons and ligaments market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 43.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.69% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
The major players covered in the artificial tendons & ligaments market report are
- LARS, Neoligaments,
- Artelon,
- GROUP FH ORTHO communication,
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation,
Global Artificial Tendons & Ligaments Market Scope and Market Size
Artificial tendons & ligaments market is segmented of the basis of application, end- users, implants and materials. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of application, the artificial tendons & ligaments market is segmented into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot and ankle injuries and other injuries
Artificial tendons & ligaments market is also segmented on the basis of end- user into hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgery centers
Based on implants, the artificial tendons & ligaments market is segmented into silastic-rod implant, carbon-fiber implant and marlex mesh
On the basis of materials, the artificial tendons & ligaments market is segmented into carbon, carbon & polyester, leeds-keio polyester, dacron, bovine glutaraldehyde-fixed xenograft, gore-tex polytetrafluoroethylene.
Drivers:Global Artificial Tendons & Ligaments Market
Rising cases of sport injuries and rising preference for minimally invasive procedures are the factors which will create new opportunity for the artificial tendons and ligaments market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Government is taking many initiatives to enhance the awareness of artificial tendons and ligaments which will drive the market growth. There is also increase in the research activities of tendons and ligaments which will also affect the market.
Advancement in the surgical procedures will enhance the adoption of synthetic tendons will also accelerate the market demand.
Rising awareness about the advantages of artificial tendons & ligaments and increasing risk related to the orthobiologics are the factors which will affect the growth of the artificial tendons and ligaments market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Key Insights in the report:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- In-depth market segmentation
- Recent industry trends and developments
