Global Artificial Retina Market 2021 Analysis By Regional, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Strategies And Forecast 2028

The artificial retina market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 41,267.02 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 22.43% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The rapid development of innovative products as well as the increasing financial investment in research and development and rapid rise in the research in the field of ophthalmology are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

However, the high cost related with the artificial retina implantation as well as the surgical complications of artificial implants and the easy availability of alternative treatment methods will limit the growth of the artificial retina market, whereas the presence of stringent regulatory policies has the potential to challenge the growth of the artificial retina market.

Key Players:

The major players covered in the artificial retina market report are Second Sight, PIXIUM VISION, Optobionics, Aetna Inc., Retina Australia, Nano Retina, NIDEK CO., LTD., Samsara Vision, BAUSCH + LOMB INCORPORATED, Alcon Vision LLC, Ramsay Health Care UK, Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., STAAR Surgical and MORCHER GmbH among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Artificial Retina Market Scope and Market Size

The artificial retina market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease indication and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the artificial retina market is segmented into epiretinal implants, subretinal implants, suprachoroidal implants and others.

The artificial retina market can is segmented on the basis of disease indication into age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinitis pigmentosa.

The end user segment of the artificial retina market is segmented into ophthalmic centers, hospitals, research institutes, multi-specialty hospitals and others.

Artificial Retina Market Country Level Analysis

The artificial retina market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, disease indication and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the artificial retina market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the artificial retina market owing to the increasing cases of retinitis pigmentosa and an increasing geriatric population with age-related macular degeneration within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the strong presence of largely populated countries such as China and India as well as the increasing per capita income and the rise in the number of ophthalmic hospitals and clinics this particular region.

