Global Artificial Lift Market (Size of USD 8.5 Billion in 2017) to Witness 6.3% CAGR During 2018-2023

Global artificial lift market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2017 and reached to USD 12.2 Billion by 2023. The increasing number of matured reservoirs that encompasses of huge amount of crude oil and extensive usage of fossil fuels are few factors that are driving the growth of this market across the globe. The artificial lift market is poised to grow at CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Depleting oil reservoir and maturing oil and gas fields are the major factors contributing towards the growth of global artificial lift market. Artificial lifts help the producers in attaining cost efficiencies, flexibility and optimizing the fluid control process.

The increasing demand for energy and over-dependence on traditional sources of energy are increasing rapidly. However, there are several cases observed that leads to overexploitation of these energy generating resources causing depletion and thus persuading the oil & gas industry to lay emphasis upon generating eccentric resources such as shale oil & gas, natural gas and tight oil.

On the basis of type, the global artificial lift market is segmented into Rod Lift, Electric Submersible, Progressive Cavity Pumps, Gas Lift and Others types of artificial lift. Among all the types, rod lift is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR 6.5% during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Geographically, North American artificial lift market is estimated to become largest market by 2023. The growth of this market is attributed towards the progression in shale gas accessibility and large number oil wells that have exerts low-pressure. Moreover, U.S. is anticipated to fastest growth in this region due to availability of shale gas, increasing marginal well counts and tight oil that is further anticipated to boost the demand for artificial lifts in North America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness enormous growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as prolonged budget allocation on infrastructure and enhancement in commercial activities are expected to increase the demand for petroleum products, thus extensively driving the growth of artificial lift systems in the region.

Key players in the artificial lift system are Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Dover Corporation, Cameron International, Borets, Weatherford, GE Oil & Gas, Halliburton, John Crane, and National Oilwell Varco.

Global Artificial Lift Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Rod Lift

Electric Submersible Pump

Progressive Cavity Pumps

Gas Lift

Others

Mechanism Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Pump Assisted (Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement)

Gas Assisted

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Onshore

Offshore

Geographical Segmentation

Artificial Lift Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Indonesia

China

India

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

Venezuela

Mexico

Rest of South & Central America

Middle East & Africa

Nigeria

Oman

Angola

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

