Global Artificial Lift Market by Type, Mechanism, Application and Future Analysis

The surging number of mature oil & gas fields is one of the major factors responsible for the growing worldwide demand for artificial lift. According to reports, mature oil fields that are over 30 years old account for more than 70% of the total oil produced globally. Moreover, the reservoir pressure of these oil fields declines rapidly over a period of time. Because of this reason, oil exploration and production (E&P) companies are adopting artificial lifting methods in mature wells.

A large volume of oil is obtained from fields that are over 30 years old. As the oil fields mature, the reservoir pressure inside declines. Because of this, exploration & production (E&P) companies are installing artificial lifts in these fields to enhance the recovery of oil and gas and optimize their revenue. That is why mature oil and gas fields are deploying the largest number of artificial lift systems. Additionally, the increasing usage of these systems for producing oil and gas from unconventional sources will increase the size of the artificial lift market from $8,010.8 million in 2017 to $10,883.1 million by 2023, displaying a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018–2023.

The type segment of the artificial lift market categories are progressive cavity pump (PCP), rod lift, electrical submersible pump (ESP), gas lift, and others. The ESP category held the largest market share in 2017 due to the sustained performance of such devices, as they use direct pressure through the pipe to get the fluid out. During the forecast period, the rod lift category is set to demonstrate the fastest growth owing to the ability of rod lift systems to pump viscous and high-temperature oils in slim holes and complex locations.

To meet the growing demand for such systems, players in the artificial lift market are focusing on expanding their geographical presence and launching new products. For example, Weatherford International PLC introduced new software in February 2018 for the ForeSite platform. This platform maximizes the support for reciprocating rod-lift systems, by adding support for ESP and gas-lift systems. Some of the other industry players taking such initiatives are National Oilwell Varco Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Borets International Limited, Flotek Industries Inc., Halliburton Company, Dover Corporation, and Schlumberger N.V.

GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL LIFT MARKET